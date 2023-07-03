LE WINE CLUB is Heading to Edinburgh Fringe This Summer

Audiences are invited to join the chanteuse for a tipple as she sets out to solve the mystery of who killed her lover.

By: Jul. 03, 2023

Popular Glaswegian cabaret performer Anna Lou Larkin takes the role of sommelier as she brings her solo show to Edinburgh for a mid-afternoon wine tasting paired with a murder mystery. Audiences are invited to join the chanteuse for a tipple as she sets out to solve the mystery of who killed her lover, whilst indulging in the world of wine and adding splashes of accordion-based musical comedy and magic for good measure. Anna Lou Larkin has studied wine up to WSET Level 4 and will bring her real-life experience to the stage in this funny wine-infused cabaret where all of-age audience members are invited to join Anna for a tipple.

From the creator of Contes D'Amour and resident performer of Cabaret Roulette comes Le Wine Club, which has delighted audiences at Brighton Fringe, Guildford Fringe, the Etcetera Theatre and The Other Palace. Le Wine Club is directed by Michael Keane, a member of the West End cast of The Play That Goes Wrong from 2019 - 2022. In 2019 he was selected for the BBC Studios emerging disabled talent scheme.

Anna Lou Larkin said, "I love to remember that wine is above all meant to be fun. And it's even more fun with a little bit of knowledge. I also love a ridiculous rhyme and a ridiculous mystery and I was keen to bring all these things together to create something silly, intriguing, and a teeny tiny bit educational. The show has had a few lovely performances in England and I'm thrilled to now be bringing it home to Scotland."

Anna Lou Larkin trained at Ecole Lecoq in Paris, worked professionally in French language theatre for 8 years, then in cabaret as Anna Lou. She was a regular at Madame Jojos, Zedel, the RVT and the Edinburgh Fringe, and most recently has been working in children's theatre and online cabaret shows. Anna recently graduated with a WSET Level 4 Diploma in wine.

Director Michael Keane trained at East 15 and is experienced in improv (BBC Radio 1's BattleActs). In 2019 he was selected for the BBC Studios emerging disabled talent scheme and was in the West End cast of The Play That Goes Wrong. Other previous theatre includes: Sonnet Walks and Shakespeare in the Abbey (Shakespeare's Globe), and previous TV/film includes: Doctor Who (BBC) and The Witcher (Netflix).

Performance Details: 

Running Time: 60 mins | Suitable for ages 18+

Directed by Michael Keane Written/Performed/Produced by Anna Lou Larkin

Additional Music by Lawrence Owen Additional Costume Pieces by Marked and Snatched

Gilded Balloon, Patter Hoose (Nip) Teviot, 25 Greenside Lane, Edinburgh EH1 3AA

2 - 27 Aug (not 16), 15.00 - 16.00

Previews 2 - 4 Aug: £8.50

£11.50 - £10 (£10.50 - £9 concs)

Click Here | 0131 622 6555




1
EDINBURGH 2023: Louise Young Q&A Photo
EDINBURGH 2023: Louise Young Q&A

BWW caught up with Louise Young to chat about bringing Feral to the 2023 Edinburgh Festival Fringe.

2
FUNERAL to Play Edinburgh Fringe This Summer Photo
FUNERAL to Play Edinburgh Fringe This Summer

Celebrating the finiteness of things in a theatrical ritual, the new show from Ontroerend Goed brings people together in a gently participatory show to ask how we mark a personal loss when religion no longer connects us.

3
WOODHILL to Play Edinburgh Fringe This Year Photo
WOODHILL to Play Edinburgh Fringe This Year

DANCE, PHYSICAL THEATRE AND CIRCUS (verbatim, political) LUNG & The North Wall will present the world premiere of Woodhill, written and directed by Matt Woodhead and choreographed by Alezxandra Sarmiento, at Summerhall, Main Hall, Venue 26 from 2 – 28 Aug 2023

4
Award Winning Novelist Andrew OHagan to Premiere First Play THE BALLAD OF TRUMAN CAPOTE At Photo
Award Winning Novelist Andrew O'Hagan to Premiere First Play THE BALLAD OF TRUMAN CAPOTE At Edinburgh Fringe 2023

The Ballad of Truman Capote, written and directed by Andrew O'Hagan, starring Patrick Moy as Truman Capote is coming to Edinburgh Fringe 2023. 

