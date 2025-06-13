Julia Taudevin's AUNTIE EMPIRE Comes to Summerhall For One Night Only

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Auntie is a sweet old dear. All she wants is to regale us with tales of dear old Blighty, but her body is falling to bloody bits. Oh dear.

Gracing the Edinburgh Festival Fringe with her presence for one night only, Auntie Empire will perform on Friday 22nd August in Summerhall's The Dissection Room. An unmissable collaboration between award winning Scottish companies Disaster Plan and Jordan & Skinner, Auntie Empire is an outrageous contemporary satire on Britannia and the grotesque absurdity of her imperial self-regard.

Having conquered the screen in a short film of the same name, directed by Julia Taudevin and Niamh McKeown's (BBC and Hulu's Dinosaur), before making a sneak peek appearance as part of Snapshots at Manipulate Festival 2025, Auntie Empire makes her splendiferous return to the stage this August. Auntie has gathered us all to relive and celebrate our glorious shared past, but unfortunately she also has some tragic, terrible, and most pressing news. And she needs your help.

An absurd and rambunctious solo show blending bouffon comedy, satire and audience interaction, Auntie Empire is a bloody, messy, hilarious and timely lampoon of the myths of nationhood.

Auntie Empire has been developed with support from Creative Scotland, Paisley Arts Centre and One Ren.

