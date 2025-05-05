JUMPER BUMPS Will Debut at EdFringe

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



What happens when the thing you wished for your whole life turns out to be your worst nightmare? Eris wants a baby. Atlanta doesn't. They're best friends with very different views of motherhood. Eris sees it as an opportunity for a redo, a chance to create a better version of herself. Atlanta sees it as the opposite, an end to her freedom. As similar as they are different, their friendship is stretched when Eris finds herself pregnant, trapped in an emotionally abusive relationship.

Jumper Bumps is the debut play from writer Amelia Rodger - a naturalistic, comedic two-hander about a woman's right to choose, coercive relationships and female friendship. An approachable drama with a powerful exploration of serious themes, with a charming levity that delivers a compelling emotional punch.

Centering on the friendship between Eris and Atlanta, Jumper Bumps explores the heart of what it means to be a woman today. The complexities of choice, and how societal expectation and personal desires can often collide. It's a story of empowerment, but also of vulnerability and the difficult and often confusing path to making the right decisions for yourself. As Eris and Atlanta's friendship is put to the test, audiences are invited to reflect on their own beliefs about motherhood, autonomy, and the power of support.

This is a play by women for women; the play we wanted to see when we were young adults, having to make difficult decisions without knowing all the facts.

Jumper Bumps by Amelia Rodger will premiere at Fringe 2025 with a run at Gilded Balloon Appleton Tower, 16:20 Friday 1 to Monday 25 August.

