JESUS CHRIST SUPERSTAR Returns To The King's Theatre, Glasgow in July

The Olivier Award-winning reimagined production of Andrew Lloyd Webber and Tim Rice's celebrated musical JESUS CHRIST SUPERSTAR will return to The King's Theatre, Glasgow from 28 July – 4 August as part of a major UK tour.

Featuring lyrics and music by Emmy, GRAMMY, Oscar and Tony winners Tim Rice and Andrew Lloyd Webber, this production was reimagined by London's Regent's Park Open Air Theatre where it originated and is helmed by director Timothy Sheader and choreographer Drew McOnie. Completing the creative team is design by Tom Scutt, lighting design by Lee Curran, sound design by Nick Lidster and music supervision by Tom Deering.

A global phenomenon that has wowed audiences for decades, JESUS CHRIST SUPERSTAR'S iconic 1970s rock score was originally released as a concept album and opened on Broadway in 1971 at the Mark Hellinger Theatre. The original London production ran for over eight years. By the time it closed, after 3,358 performances, it had become the longest-running musical in West End history at that time. Jesus Christ Superstar has been reproduced regularly around the world in the years since its first appearance, with performances including a Broadway revival in 2012, an ITV competition TV show called Superstar that led to casting Ben Forster as Jesus in an arena tour of the show, and a production at the Regent's Park Open Air Theatre celebrating 45 years since the musical's Broadway debut.

JESUS CHRIST SUPERSTAR is set against the backdrop of an extraordinary series of events during the final weeks in the life of Jesus Christ, as seen through the eyes of Judas. Reflecting the rock roots that defined a generation, the legendary score includes ‘I Don't Know How to Love Him', ‘Gethsemane' and ‘Superstar'.

This production of JESUS CHRIST SUPERSTAR won the 2017 Olivier Award for Best Musical Revival and the 2016 Evening Standard Award for Best Musical, selling out two consecutive engagements in 2016 and 2017. The production played a West End engagement at the Barbican in 2019 before returning to Regent's Park Open Air Theatre in concert version during the summer of 2020.

The lead cast include Ian McIntosh (Jesus), Shem Omari James (Judas) and Hannah Richardson (Mary). They are joined by Ryan O'Donnell (Pilate), Jad Habchi (Caiaphas) and Matt Bateman (Annas).

Further cast include Jasmine Jules Andrews (Ensemble/Mob Leader), Pàje Campbell (Ensemble), Louise Francis (Ensemble/Soul Singer), Francis Foreman (Ensemble/Priest), Joshua Hawkins (Ensemble/Peter), Darius J James (Ensemble/Priest), Cassandra Lee (Ensemble/Soul Singer), Stephen Lewis-Johnston (Ensemble), Charlie McCullagh (Ensemble/Alternate Jesus), Jago Mottart (Ensemble), Mia Musakambeva (Ensemble/Soul Singer), Timothy Roberts (Ensemble/Priest), Esme Rothero (Swing), Luke Street (Ensemble/Simon/ Alternate Judas), Timo Tatzber (Ensemble/Herod) and Jordan Michael Todd (Ensemble).

Completing the company will be Carla Bertran (Swing/Dance Captain), Daniel Bowskill (Swing/Fight Captain), Myla Carmen (On-Stage Swing) and Christopher Tendai (Swing/Resident Choreographer).

The 2023-2024 UK Tour of JESUS CHRIST SUPERSTAR is produced by David Ian for Crossroads Live and Work Light Productions. The original production was produced by London's Regent's Park Open Air Theatre.