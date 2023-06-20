IT'S A MOTHERF*CKING PLEASURE Comes to Edinburgh in August

A scathing satire on identity politics, those that monetise it and those that get themselves into knots about it. Disability-led theatre company FlawBored ask 'what if disabled people were out to make as much money as possible from the guilt of non-disabled, anxious people (like you)?'

When someone at large PR company RIZE commits a very public ableism and faces calls to be cancelled, a non-disabled HR manager demands a company-wide emergency workshop on how to support disabled people and immediately turns her email signature into a reading list.

Meanwhile across the hall, disabled talent manager Tim strives to weaponise RIZE's able-anxiety and turn disability into experiential brand. Utilising the ambition of triple threat wannabe celebrity Ross (gay, blind AND brown), Tim tries to make disability the next cultural cachet people scramble for.

As FlawBored break the fourth wall (and themselves) trying to get the audience to answer all the awkward questions, It's a Motherf**king Pleasure spares no one in its tongue-in-cheek exploration of the complexities of identity politics in corporate environments.

It's A Motherf**king Pleasure premiered at VAULT Festival before a transfer to Soho Theatre in April 2023.

Samuel Brewer from FlawBored said, “There's a tendency for an audience to expect disabled work to be autobiographical, or laden in trauma or 'pity porn'. After noticing an air of sacredness around certain topics, we wanted to vandalise that sacredness, to take shots at ourselves and at the audience. We're giving a middle finger to 'earnestness' in disabled work. This is a show where integrated access was front and centre, which helps us make a bloody good show.”

FlawBored is a disability-led theatre company that creates ensemble-based work. They formed out of a need to reinvigorate the way access is considered both within shows and within the rehearsal room, believing that it should be thought about from the beginning of the process not added on as an afterthought. A FlawBored show is cheeky, chaotic and most importantly is not disability 'trauma-porn'

The Untapped Award supports the Edinburgh Festival Fringe premieres of three outstanding shows from early career companies, led by Underbelly and New Diorama in partnership with Concord Theatricals and Nouveau Riche. With a remarkable record identifying stand-out companies presenting game changing shows, the award package directly responds to the challenges experienced across the festival by marginalised and under-represented artists attending the festival.

Chosen from a nationwide search and over 180 submissions, this year's Untapped Award winners include: Dugsi Dayz by Side eYe (Underbelly, Cowgate 12.40), a Somali remix of The Breakfast Club; One Way Out by NO TABLE Productions (Underbelly, Cowgate 14.15), a dynamic drama about young British Caribbeans' experiences of the Windrush crisis; and It's A Motherf**king Pleasure by FlawBored (Underbelly, Bristo Square 14.20).