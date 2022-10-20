INVOCATION: A SHAKESPEAREAN HORROR Announced At The Banshee Labyrinth

"Come, you Spirits!" cries the Actor-Invoker, calling on characters to possess her. Her passion is Shakespeare, she is inviting his characters to take over her body - to fill her from the crown to the toe - and one of her favourite roles is Lady Macbeth. The Actor-Invoker is well-versed... but does she really know what she's doing?

inVocation: A Shakespearean Horror is a descent into the dark of the mind, the spirit, and the Bard, exploring doubts, from persistent niggles to outright fear. As a celebration of Shakespeare, audiences can also expect some humour in the dark.

inVocation: A Shakespearean Horror is the first solo show created by Edinburgh actor Danielle Farrow, who can currently be viewed online in international, multi-award-winning series Shakespeare Republic: The Lockdown Chronicles and The Show Must Go Online.

"There are actors who are always great whenever they pop up, who elevate anything they're in. That's what I think of when I think of Danielle Farrow."

Ian Doescher, author of William Shakespeare's Star Wars and William Shakespeare's Avengers

Farrow said: "It's brilliant to return to the Edinburgh Horror Festival to premiere my own show, after previously appearing in Jonathan Whiteside's The Vaults. This time I'm inviting the spirits in, rather than analysing them, so I hope if one of The Banshee Labyrinth's deceased regulars possesses me, they'll be a fellow Shakespeare fan!"

inVocation: A Shakespearean Horror

27 - 30 October, The Banshee Labyrinth , 29-35 Niddry St, Edinburgh EH1 1LG

18:15 (0:50)

Pay What You Can / £5 to reserve

www.edhorrorfest.co.uk/event-details/invocation-a-shakespearean-horror-2022-10-27-18-15

Over 18s only