I'M ALMOST THERE Comes to the 2024 Edinburgh Fringe

I'm Almost There , written and performed by Todd Almond , directed by David Cromer, runs 1st - 26th August at Summerhall, Main Hall @ 14.45.

Love at first sight is easy, letting it through the front door is a goddamn Odyssey.



All he wants to do is let the perfect man in, but can he overcome his unhinged neighbour, a seductive cult, a self-obsessed vampire, and a cat intent on dragging him to hell?



From Audible and the award-winning producers of Fleabag and Baby Reindeer, I'm Almost There by New York star of stage and screen Todd Almond (Girl From The North Country, Gossip Girl ) is a rueful, hilarious and poignant modern love story in song about a man crossing a sea of doubts to find happiness...and good coffee.

Todd Almond is renowned for starring in the TV show Gossip Girl and on stage in the original Broadway production of Girl From the North Country and for co-starring with Courtney Love in his original musical Kansas City Choir Boy. He also starred in three of his original musicals for The Public Theater at Central Park's Delacorte Theater: The Tempest, The Winter's Tale, and The Odyssey. Todd's music for The Tempest was described as "terrifically nimble" by The New York Times while New York Magazine described him as "a songwriter of great promise." The "lovely and ample score" Todd composed for The Odyssey was also highlighted by The New York Times. Todd's lead performance in the "mesmerizing, wonderfully triumphant" production of Hedwig and the Angry Inch was described as "a remarkable performance." For his performance in Girl From the North Country The Hollywood Reporter described him as "Roof-raising, uplifting, and invigorating."

Todd is a prolific writer, performer and musician whose work has thrilled audiences and critics alike. I'm Almost Theremarks the UK premiere of his work and is a golden opportunity for audiences from outside the US to see him perform at an intimate level as part of the Edinburgh Fringe. The show is directed by multi-award-winner David Cromer (Tony, Drama Desk, Obie and Lucille Lortel Awards).

On bringing a show to the Edinburgh Fringe for the first time Todd Almond said: "After many years of performing in New York City and across the USA, I'm thrilled to be making my Edinburgh Fringe debut this year with I'm Almost There, and to at last be working with my brilliant friend, director David Cromer. This piece is deeply personal to me-it is my homage to storytellers who have passed down the epic story of The Odyssey through generations and to songwriters who somehow manage to set what we all feel to music. The Edinburgh Festival is an incubator for exciting new work, and I'm thrilled to be supported by phenomenal producers Audible, Francesca Moody Productions and DryWrite, who make theatre with such care and creativity."

Producer Francesca Moody said: "I am over the moon to be collaborating with Audible and DryWrite on this beautiful piece of theatre. At FMP, we really value the Edinburgh Fringe as a playground for daring and original new work. We are thrilled to be coming to the 2024 festival to platform these incredible artists from New York City looking for an opportunity to premiere a new piece of storytelling that feels authentically them. I have been a huge admirer of Todd Almond's work for a long time; I'm Almost There is rueful and hilarious, poignant and generous all at once and I can't wait to share it with Fringe audiences this summer."

An in studio preview of two songs from I'm Almost There can be viewed here.

This year marks Francesca Moody Productions sixth presenting work in Edinburgh where they have produced some of the most successful shows to come out of the festival to date. In the wake of Baby Reindeer making tidal waves as a No.1 Netflix show globally and the West End opening of Kathy and Stella Solve A Murder, both of which began their lives at Summerhall in Edinburgh, FMP continues to be a champion and advocate for supporting artists to make daring and original work at the fringe.

