HEATHERS Comes to The King's Theatre, Glasgow This Month

Following multiple West End runs, and continuing success at its home - The Other Palace in London, Heathers the Musical is coming to The King’s Theatre, Glasgow as part of a new UK and Ireland tour. This is the first time the highly anticipated show has been to Glasgow, and it runs from Tuesday 27 June to Saturday 1 July 2023.

Produced by Bill Kenwright and Paul Taylor-Mills, this high octane, black comedy, rock musical based on one of the greatest cult teen films of all-time starring Winona Ryder and Christian Slater, is back with a bang!

Welcome to Westerberg High where Veronica Sawyer is just another nobody dreaming of a better day. But when she joins the beautiful and impossibly cruel Heathers and her dreams of popularity may finally come true, mysterious teen rebel JD teaches her that it might kill to be a nobody, but it is murder being a somebody…

Making it beautiful in blue, Jenna Innes (Les Miserables) takes on the role of angst-ridden teen, Veronica Sawyer, with Jason ‘J.D’ Dean as Jacob Fowler (Rodgers and Hammerstein's Cinderella).

The Westerberg tour class of 2023 is completed by Verity Thompson (Cinderella) as Heather Chandler, Elise Zavou (Fantastically Great Women Who Changed the World) as Heather DukeBillie Bowman (Heathers–The Other Palace) as Heather Macnamara, Kingsley Morton (The Addams Family) as Martha Dunnstock, Alex Woodward (Mamma Mia!) as Kurt Kelly, Morgan Jackson (Mamma Mia!) as Ram Sweeney, Katie Paine (We Will Rock you) as Ms Fleming, Jay Bryce (Motown: The Musical) as Kurt’s Dad/Big-Bud/Principal, Conor McFarlane (Once) as Ram’s Dad/Veronica’s Dad/Coach with Tom Dickerson (The Book of Mormon) as Beleaguered Geek, Lizzie Emery (Rent) as Midwestern Surfer Punk, Eliza Bowden (professional debut) as New Wave Party Girl, Eleanor Walsh (The Rocky Horror Show) as Drama Club Drama Queen, Summer Priest (Get Up Stand Up) as Young Republicanette, Maeve Byrne (Grease) as Stoner Chick, Liam Dean (GYPSY) as Hipster Dork and Markus Sodergren (Roles We’ll Never Play) as Preppy Stud.

The award-winning writing team, Laurence O’Keefe and Kevin Murphy’s hit musical adaptation has enjoyed successful runs in Los Angeles and New York, and its European premiere saw it become the highest grossing show at The Other Palace, having sold over 20,000 tickets across the run and selling out prior to its opening gala performance.

The musical is directed by acclaimed American screen and stage director Andy Fickman, with choreography by Thriller Live’s Gary Lloyd, design by David Shields, lighting by Ben Cracknell, musical direction by Will Joy and sound by Dan Samson.




