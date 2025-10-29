Graham Norton Named Newest Ambassador of the Edinburgh Festival Fringe

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



The Edinburgh Festival Fringe Society has announced Graham Norton as the newest Ambassador of the Edinburgh Festival Fringe. The role will see Graham act as Ambassador for the festival, alongside previously announced Ambassadors Suzy Eddie Izzard and Brian Cox and honorary President of the Edinburgh Festival Fringe Society, Phoebe Waller-Bridge.

Known for his popular BBC1 chat show, and as the UK's host for Eurovision, Graham's entertainment career dates back to 1991 when he was refining his craft as a standup comedian at the Edinburgh Festival Fringe, performing ‘Mother Teresa of Calcutta's Grand Farewell Tour' in the Pleasance Attic, a newly opened 60-seat venue at the Pleasance. In the years following he made the move to mainstream television (as priest Father Noel in Father Ted) while still making frequent appearances at the Edinburgh Fringe, culminating in him being shortlisted for the prestigious Perrier Award in 1997.

Launched in 2007, The Graham Norton Show is one of the BBC's top-rated entertainment shows, with stars from across the world taking to the red sofa every Friday night in what is seen as a key fixture of the network's programming. Such is Graham's star power; it was where Taylor Swift gave her first broadcast interview during the release of her recent album.

Graham continues to support the Fringe and returns most summers to watch shows, support friends and check out the next generation of talent making their name at this unparalleled global marketplace for the arts. Graham is also a celebrated author, with several published novels under his belt, and hosts the popular podcast Wanging On with Maria McErlane.

Speaking of the appointment, Graham Norton said: ‘It's hard to believe that my connection to the Edinburgh Festival Fringe dates back nearly 35 years. As an emerging comedian back in the early nineties, everyone in the industry knew that you had to make the journey to Edinburgh and its Fringe for the opportunities that you have to develop your craft with a live audience, but also to meet and network with the thousands of industry that go there to look for talent.

Through my chat show I meet and talk to those across the entertainment industry every week, and you'd be hard pressed to find someone on the sofa that hasn't been to the Fringe either to perform or to watch shows at some point in the past. I'm delighted to be announced as an ambassador of the Edinburgh Fringe and look forward to visiting the festival next August.'

Tony Lankester, Chief Executive of the Edinburgh Festival Fringe Society, said: ‘Our Ambassadors represent the critical role the Fringe plays in the lives of so many who got their start on the stages of Edinburgh and, today, are at the top of their game in the world of the arts. Welcoming Graham to the fold is a real pleasure – he is someone who exemplifies the joy and generosity of the Fringe spirit, unapologetically passionate about the arts and a huge advocate of the importance of the Fringe in his own career. As an Ambassador he will be uniquely positioned to help inspire the next generation of artists, and we're excited to be working with him on this mission.'