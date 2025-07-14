 tracking pixel
Full Cast Set For TheatreGoose's AETHER at The 2025 Edinburgh Festival Fringe

Performances run 31st Jul – 25th Aug.

By: Jul. 14, 2025
The full cast has been announced for TheatreGoose's new physical theatre piece, AETHER. Written and directed by Emma Howlett, the show explores the unknown and our insatiable desire to define the universe, which will be performed at the Edinburgh Festival Fringe next month.

Sophie Kean (My Master Builder, Her Green Hell, Sisters Three) takes on the roles of one/sophie, Abby McCann (Sisters Three, Looking for Giants) plays two/florence. Anna Marks Pryce (The Creature, 4 Girls The First Letter E) plays three/adelaide and Gemma Barnett (A Hundred Words for Snow, Dr Korczak's Example) will play four/hypatia.

CREATIVE TEAM

Directed and Written By: Emma Howlett   
Set And Costume Design By: Ellie Wintour  
Lighting Design By: Ed Saunders  
Composer And Sound Design By: Sarah Spencer  
Dramaturg: Sophie Kean  




