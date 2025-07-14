Full Cast Set For TheatreGoose's AETHER at The 2025 Edinburgh Festival Fringe

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



The full cast has been announced for TheatreGoose's new physical theatre piece, AETHER. Written and directed by Emma Howlett, the show explores the unknown and our insatiable desire to define the universe, which will be performed at the Edinburgh Festival Fringe next month.

Sophie Kean (My Master Builder, Her Green Hell, Sisters Three) takes on the roles of one/sophie, Abby McCann (Sisters Three, Looking for Giants) plays two/florence. Anna Marks Pryce (The Creature, 4 Girls The First Letter E) plays three/adelaide and Gemma Barnett (A Hundred Words for Snow, Dr Korczak's Example) will play four/hypatia.

Performances run 31st Jul – 25th Aug.

CREATIVE TEAM

Directed and Written By: Emma Howlett

Set And Costume Design By: Ellie Wintour

Lighting Design By: Ed Saunders

Composer And Sound Design By: Sarah Spencer

Dramaturg: Sophie Kean