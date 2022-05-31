Fringe Favourite Alasdair Beckett-King Returns With New Show NEVERMORE

Sea levels have been rising Alasdair's whole life. But for the first 16 years he was getting taller, so he didn't notice. Now 6"2, Alasdair Beckett-King is the only comedian brave enough to speak out against that wet bastard: The North Sea.

Nevermore is more than an anti-sea diatribe. As a 500 year old man, cursed to return to the fringe, ABK is uniquely poised to draw parallels between the history of the ever-shrinking British Isles, and his own childhood in the swinging 1990s. The multi award-winning stand-up comedian unravels some of life's shallowest mysteries:

What are train guards actually guarding?

Why wasn't Jaws set in County Durham?

Does his hair do that on its own?

Out of the swirling maelstrom he steps, his sword of jokes, his shield of mischief and his armour made of a third amusing thing. The show that many people are calling "Nevermore" is an island in a sea of existential terror and entirely justified fears. It is silly, faintly mystical and does not (at the time of going to press) feature any ravens.

Alasdair's previous show was among the statistically best-reviewed shows of 2019, which is simply science and a matter of record.

Now, with several viral internet hits and appearances on Mock The Week under his (vegan leather) belt, ABK is thrilled to return to the Edinburgh Festival Fringe. He predicts that 2022 will be the year of hard-hitting, uncompromising whimsy. His YouTube spoofs now have millions of views, sure. But he learned to do stand-up first, so Nevermore is a real show with jokes and everything.

Alasdair Beckett King: Nevermore plays at Pleasance Jack Dome (venue 23) from August 3 - 29

More info at https://www.pleasance.co.uk/event/alasdair-beckett-king-nevermore-0#overview