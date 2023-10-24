Festive Show GINGER Comes To Tramway, Glasgow This Christmas

This Christmas at Tramway, there's festive fun for families from award-winning theatre company Tortoise in a Nutshell, with playful production Ginger. The delightful interactive show, which tells the story of a gingerbread misfit, will be at the Glasgow Life-managed arts venue from 6-16 December.

Ginger is a misshapen gingerbread person, discarded and marked for the bin. Follow our biscuity hero as they inspire a picture-perfect kitchen to come alive in a cacophony of chaos.

Drawing inspiration from The Gingerbread Man, Ginger is an original reimagining of a well-known folktale about one character's flight to freedom. But should Ginger keep on running? Or has the time come to take a stand and claim back the kitchen?

The one-hour performance includes a 35-minute show, followed by 25 minutes of gingerbread decorating. Recommended for ages three to seven.

Jenny Crowe, Senior Manager, Tramway, said: “We're delighted to bring festive cheer with this positive, heart-warming production from highly respected theatre company Tortoise in a Nutshell and look forward to welcoming young families from across the city to the venue.”

Bailie Annette Christie, Chair of Glasgow Life and Convenor for Culture, Sport and International Relations for Glasgow City Council, said: “This festive season, there will be a host of exciting shows and events to choose from across Glasgow Life-managed venues. One of the highlights for young families is Ginger, a charming show which is certain to spread plenty of warmth and joy.”

Created by Tortoise in a Nutshell, in association with Lyth Arts Centre and Platform. Supported by the National Lottery through Creative Scotland.