FRANCES FLOATS by Frances Mercanti-Anthony to be Presented at Edinburgh Festival Fringe

Ines Wurth will present FRANCES FLOATS by Frances Mercanti-Anthony. Direct from the US to the Edinburgh Fringe, New Jersey Born Broadway Babe meets burly, bearded sailor from Maine, and trades the spotlight, for the starlight in the great snowy north.

Coming to the Gilded Balloon this Edinburgh Fringe, Frances Floats is a brutally funny, surprisingly moving solo show from Broadway star Frances Mercanti-Anthony, whose real-life rom-com twist saw her trading New Jersey for rural Maine at age 40.

You're a Broadway actress who has just turned 40. You've dated every man in NYC, and now you've resigned yourself to the single life with your books, and your dog. When out of the forest comes a wood-chopping boatsman from the rugged Maine coast, and you take a chance on a new life with him up north, and finally find the joy that you were seeking all along. And so begins Frances' story...

Except, this is not your typical fairy tale, told with biting wit, big heart, and absolutely no airbrushing, Frances Floats is a celebration of second chapters, unexpected joy, and learning that true happiness has nothing to do with your postcode... or your dress size.

A must-see for anyone who's ever questioned the ending of a Hallmark movie, or found themselves living one, unfiltered.

Frances Mercanti-Anthony says of bringing the show to Edinburgh:

"I'm really excited to share Frances Floats with audiences in Edinburgh. I think they'll really connect with the story of a woman living authentically in our increasingly fabricated world.

There's no AI here, just a 48-year-old mother, and wife trying to live each day as honestly as she can. It's a feel-good piece in a time when we all need a little hope and encouragement."

About the Show:

Frances Mercanti-Anthony is a Broadway actor who fell in love with a burly, bearded Maine man at age 40 and moved from the bustling suburbs of New Jersey to the rural coast of Maine. Her story, Frances Floats, is like a holiday romantic comedy but with much, much more profanity. After moving to a land of snow and lobsters, Frances promptly had two babies and got very fat.

