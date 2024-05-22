FAULTY TOWERS The Dining Experience Will Embark on National Scottish Tour This Autumn

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Faulty Towers The Dining Experience debuted in 1997 and first came to the Fringe in 2008. In 2019 in Edinburgh the experience welcomed their one millionth diner. Now Scottish audiences will be able to enjoy Basil's antics again as they will embark on their first ever Scottish tour.

The critically acclaimed international immersive dining phenomenon that recently celebrated its fifteenth year in the UK and more than twenty five years worldwide, will visit Edinburgh's Scotsman Hotel (09 – 13 Oct & 30 Oct – 03 Nov) , Palm Court Aberdeen (17 – 20 Nov) , The Vic St Andrews (22 & 23 Nov) , Forgan's Broughty Ferry in Dundee (24 – 27 Nov) , Arta Glasgow (07 – 10 & 13 -17 Nov) and Old Course Hotel St Andrews ( 12 Nov) .

Cast for the Scottish tour includes Jack Baldwin (Edinburgh opening, Aberdeen, St Andrews, Dundee) and Dave Tremaine (Edinburgh closing, Glasgow) as Basil, Rebecca Norris as Sybil and Simon Grujich as Manuel.

When the audience become diners in the ‘Faulty Towers' restaurant, pretty much anything can happen – because 70% of the show is improvised. The fun starts as guests wait to be seated. It then hurtles along in a 2-hour tour de force of gags and shambolic service as Basil, Sybil and Manuel serve you up a feast.

Expect the unexpected!

Producer Jared Harford said, “Scotland has given the world many pillars of excellence – Fringe Festivals, Golf, and of course Faulty Towers The Dining Experience. We absolutely owe our success as a show to this wonderful country, and we're so excited to be doing our first large tour of Scotland.”

Faulty Towers The Dining Experience is a highly interactive experience, where audiences enjoy a 3-course meal and 5-star comedy. Devised by Alison Pollard-Mansergh, Andrew Foreman and others, the show has been touring the UK and internationally since 2008, having appeared in 43 countries to date, and employing 56 actors per season. The show has toured to over 1000 venues, with approximately 400 shows per year on average across the UK. A loving tribute to the BBC's classic TV series, the show has been seen by over a million people worldwide since the very first show at the Ridges Hotel in Brisbane on 24 April 1997.

Faulty Towers the Dining Experience is now the longest running immersive production in the UK, the longest running Fawlty Towers production, and the longest running show based on a TV series, in London. It is also the longest-running Fawlty Towers production of ANY KIND running worldwide.

Faulty Towers The Dining Experience is a loving tribute to Fawlty Towers. Faulty Towers The Dining Experience uses scripts and a dining experience format devised by Imagination Workshop Pty Limited and is not endorsed in any way by John Cleese or Connie Booth.

Tour Dates

09 – 13 Oct Scotsman Hotel Edinburgh

17 – 20 Oct Palm Court Aberdeen

22 – 23 Oct The Vic St Andrews

24 – 27 Oct Forgan's Broughty Ferry, Dundee

30 Oct – 03 Nov Scotsman Hotel Edinburgh

07 – 10 Nov Arta Glasgow

12 Nov Old Course Hotel St Andrews

13 – 17 Nov Arta Glasgow

