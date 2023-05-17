Eleanor Conway to Present TALK DIRTY TO ME at Edinburgh Fringe in August

Eleanor's latest hour of stand up is a sex-positive, high-energy banger that explores the 'Gender Pleasure Gap'.

Listen: Kerry Ellis Releases New Single 'Kings & Queens'Award-winning stand up comedian Eleanor Conway returns to Edinburgh Festival Fringe 2023 this August with her show Talk Dirty To Me. Following on from the success of her previous shows Walk Of Shame (Part 1 & 2), You May Recognise Me From Tinder and Waxxed & Vaxxed, Eleanor Conway is back with her brand of filthy, honest, up-front comedy about sex, dating and addiction.

With over 200k followers on social media and over 100 million views online for her off-the-cuff street interview series #OversharingWithStrangers, Eleanor's latest hour of stand up is a sex-positive, high-energy banger that explores the 'Gender Pleasure Gap'.

In a world where women in heterosexual relationships still do the bulk of housework and childcare yet orgasm the least during sex - Conway asks are we really that far along in the fight for gender equality? Who really benefits from marriage and babies? And how can straight women finally negotiate equal pleasure in the bedroom?

About Eleanor

Conway has sold out three worldwide tours with her stand up shows Walk of Shame 1 and Walk Of Shame 2 (which took her on a 10 country, 100 date, sold out tour) and You May Recognise Me From Tinder. Her 2021 show Vaxxed and Waxxed sold out a 41 show run at the Edinburgh Fringe Festival as well as making its New York debut.

Previous credits include The Guardian, BBC Radio 4 Woman's Hour, Talk Radio, The Times Radio, Stylist, BBC Radio 5 Live's Nihal Show and BBC Radio 4 Extra. Eleanor's online videos have gained 100s of millions of views for her off-the-cuff on-the-street interviews and her relatable takes on dating, sex and living her best child-free life. She has been banned from Tinder for life.

Eleanor's also an advocate for drug and alcohol rehabilitation. In 2018 she hosted Kaleidoscope's 50th celebration at the House of Lords as well as writing about her experiences dating in sobriety for The Guardian and was a guest on BBC Radio 4's Woman's Hour.

WARD-WINNING COMEDIAN

ELEANOR CONWAY

ANNOUNCES EDINBURGH FRINGE SHOW 'TALK DIRTY TO ME'

Ticket Link Click Here

Venue: Laughing Horse @ The Three Sisters

Time: 19:00
Dates: 3rd - 27th August (not 7th, 14th, 21st)





