Edinburgh Science Shares The Bill With Elton John as it Sets Off Into Space… Launching From Glastonbury!

Edinburgh Science, educational charity known for its climate work and producing the annual Edinburgh Science Festival, delivers on its commitment to always continue to reach new audiences as it packs its travelling science kit and makes its way down to the legendary Glastonbury music festival with Andrew Jenkins – Off to Space. This new exciting show is an iteration of The Rocket Show which was one of the festival audiences' favourites this year.

Glastonbury audiences of all ages will get a chance to meet Edinburgh Science's backyard scientist Andrew Jenkins and learn all about rocket science and discover what it takes to build rockets. So, strap-in, countdown and blast-off for an experiment-filled family adventure that's out of this world!

Andrew Jenkins – Off to Space is supported by the Platforms for Creative Excellence [PlaCE] Programme, a partnership between the Scottish Government-through Creative Scotland- the City of Edinburgh Council and the Edinburgh Festivals.

Amanda Tyndall, Festival and Creative Director at Edinburgh Science said: ''We are over the moon that Off to Space - the first new show that Edinburgh Science has developed since the pandemic - has a new launchpad and is sharing the bill with such stellar company.''

Andrew Jenkins said: “I'm very excited to be coming to Glastonbury to present Off to Space – especially sharing the line-up with fellow Rocket Man Elton John!”