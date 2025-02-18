Edinburgh Science Festival is Set For April

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Edinburgh Science Festival is the first and still one of Europe’s biggest science festivals, taking place over the Easter holidays, between 5 and 20 April. With the 2025 theme of Spaceship Earth, the Festival continues its years-long commitment to Programming for the Planet. It urges everyone to live like an astronaut, a battle to learn from the constraints of living on a space station where resources are impossibly constrained, and every gram of material and watt of energy is precious.

This year’s theme of Spaceship Earth draws on inspiration from science fiction and science fact, questioning how we might better live on Earth. As scientists begin to ponder the wonders of long-term space travel, the Festival invites visitors to enter the mind of an astronaut as a poignant reminder that resources on earth are finite and that we have the tools to utilise to create a sustainable future for us all.

Edinburgh Science Director and CEO, Hassun El-Zafar said: “It’s a great privilege to welcome guests and visitors, from near and far, to the 2025 Edinburgh Science Festival – my first as Director and CEO. For 35 years, Edinburgh Science has been fostering curiosity, discovery, and wonder, and this year continues that tradition. This Spring, we invite you to explore how we can collaborate to build a fairer, more regenerative world – one that preserves and nurtures our Spaceship Earth. Our Festival programme showcases an inspiring line-up of distinguished scientists, intrepid explorers, and visionary thinkers, including Richard Dawkins, NASA astronaut Kathy Sullivan, The Great British Sewing Bee’s Patrick Grant, and sustainability expert Mike Berners-Lee. This year also marks the launch of DiscoveryLab, our reimagined family experience at the City Art Centre.

We hope this year’s festival will spark ideas, ignite passions, and encourage a collective sense of responsibility for the world we share. We are thrilled to share these experiences with you and look forward to the journey ahead aboard our fragile, beautiful vessel, Spaceship Earth.”



Culture Secretary Angus Robertson said "The Edinburgh Science Festival is an eagerly awaited event – sparking curiosity, showcasing innovation, and celebrating Scotland’s world-leading strengths in science and creativity.

“The Festival makes science accessible to all, while playing a vital role in inspiring young people, supporting STEM learning, and nurturing Scotland’s next generation of scientists.”

City of Edinburgh Council Culture and Communities Convener Cllr Val Walker said: “We are once again excited to support the Edinburgh International Science Festival, which transforms the city into a vibrant celebration of science and technology for all ages. Throughout the Festival, our City Art Centre will be a dynamic space filled with family-friendly events, offering five floors of hands-on science for children as young as three Whether you're making slime, becoming an animal conservationist, solving a crime scene mystery, or programming your own robot, there’s endless exploration to be had!

“Inspired by both science fiction and science fact, and with the theme Spaceship Earth the jam-packed programme has something for everyone and it’s the perfect way for families to enjoy the Easter holidays together.”

Edinburgh Science is a world expert in producing live science events and the 2025 Festival is the prime example of the power of bringing people together to explore the fascinating world of science, technology, engineering and maths and arts.

The Festival is pleased to continue the fantastic collaboration with the venues around the city, including National Museum of Scotland, Edinburgh Zoo, the Royal Botanic Gardens, The University of Edinburgh, and Dynamic Earth, each presenting a number of science events for children and adults. This year’s programme is spread across 30 venues and 40% of the offer is free to access.

2025 Highlights

DiscoveryLab, the Festival’s reimagined flagship experience at City Art Centre offers five floors of immersive workshops and activities for children between 3 and 12 years-old and their families to explore. From making your own slime, to becoming an animal conservationist, investigating a crime scene, or programming your own robot, DiscoveryLab is the most fun a family can have this Easter break! DiscoveryLab is supported by Cirrus Logic.

Edinburgh Medal (16 April) is a prestigious award founded by the City of Edinburgh Council in 1989. This year’s Medal’s recipient is Prof Johan Rockström, a scientist internationally recognised for his work on development of the Planetary Boundaries framework. Prof Rockström will be joining this year’s Festival with an address which examines Navigating Humanity's Future on Earth. The award-winning professor was recognised in TIME100: Most Influential People, his TED talks have over seven million views, and his popular science books Big World, Small Planet, Breaking Boundaries, and The Human Quest encourage a shift toward more sustainable management of planetary resources.

Spaceship Earth, free at the National Museum of Scotland (5 – 20 April), is an interactive exhibition explores the challenges of living on a planet with finite resources, through the lenses of science fiction and space exploration. Exploring the latest technological advances involving the burgeoning UK space industry, we look Earthwards to consider re-designing everyday life to run on less.

Starry Names

The award-winning author of The Selfish Gene, Prof Richard Dawkins introduces his latest groundbreaking book, The Genetic Book of the Dead (14 April). This is an unforgettable opportunity to hear from one of the world's leading scientific figures and to unlock the door to evolutionary history, seen through wholly new eyes.

In Less with Patrick Grant (5 April), join Director of Community Clothing and BBC's Great British Sewing Bee judge Patrick Grant in conversation with broadcaster and climate writer Lucy Siegle as they consider the crisis of consumption and quality in fashion.

In Above and Below: An Astronaut’s View of our Planet (5 April), hear firsthand from Dr Kathy Sullivan, both the first American woman to walk in space, and the first woman to visit the deepest spot in the oceans, about her unparalleled experiences as a NASA astronaut and oceanographer, as well as an advisor to Joe Biden.

Every day, Arup works to shape a better world. But, in a rapidly changing environment what does "better" truly mean? Join Dame Jo da Silva, Arup's Global Director for Sustainable Development, as she explores how we can tackle these changes in Shaping A Better World (17 April).

Get ready to make some noise at an unmissable night of fun, facts and fabulous entertainment with FameLab UK: Scottish Finals (7 April), the ultimate evening of quick-fire science. Scotland’s best new voices in science, technology and engineering will each have just three minutes to convey a scientific concept to you and our expert panel of judges, before a winner is chosen to represent Scotland at the final of FameLab UK.

Climate Change

Scotland has set ambitious targets for achieving net zero carbon emissions, but with 80% of Scottish buildings currently reliant on fossil fuels, how can this be achieved? Join experts in sustainable heating Vital Energi and grassroots movement Clean Heat Edinburgh Forum for a myth-busting discussion at Clean Energy Communities (9 April). In A Climate of Truth (15 April), sustainability expert Mike Berners-Lee looks at the challenge of the climate emergency from new angles and reveals how the need for radically higher standards of honesty in our politics, media, and business is the single most critical point for those seeking change. Researchers from Edinburgh Climate Change Institute (ECCI) will showcase our climate change work and together we’ll draw a vision of a thriving future, living with climate change In Decide Your Climate Future (14 April).

More Climate Change highlights here

Popular Science

How do we ensure that later life is a healthy life? Join Professor of Elderly Care Gillian Mead, Patient and Public Involvement Coordinator Daria Ihnatenko, Senior Lecturer in Global Health Policy Dr Emily Adrion, artificial intelligence expert Prof Jacques Fleuriot and Immunologist Prof Neil Mabbott for an interactive session Who Wants to Live Forever? (7 April). Memory Lane: The perfectly Imperfect Ways We Remember (18 April), psychologists Ciara Greene and Gillian Murphy explore the cutting-edge science of human memory, the ethical implications of memory manipulation and the pitfalls of false recollections. Are sins really moral failings or are they simply important and useful functions that aid us? Join Professor of neurology Guy Leschzine for Seven Deadly Sins (15 April) as he reveals the hidden science and humanity behind our so-called flaws and follies.

More Popular Science highlights here

Medicine and Health



Soon it will be possible to diagnose health conditions such as Alzheimer’s years ahead of time – but would you want to know? A panel of experts put together by the University of St Andrews will come together for Alzheimer’s: To Test or Not to Test (9 April) to discuss the complex, ethical questions that society must face. In Transplanting Hope (10 April) renowned surgeons Prof Richard Smith and Isabel Quiroga share the extraordinary and world-changing story of a 25-year journey which led to the first UK human womb transplant in 2023.

Join women’s health expert and documentary maker Kate Muir in Demystifying the Menopause (13 April), a shame-free discussion fighting the myths and sharing the truth about the perimenopause. Known for her activism and approachable, practical advice, Kate was the Producer for Channel 4’s documentary Davina McCall’s Pill Revolution, investigating contraception chaos. Injecting Hope: The Race for a COVID-19 Vaccine (27 April), at the National Museum of Scotland is a new, free exhibition at that presents the science behind the COVID-19 vaccine and explains the logistics behind its global roll-out. A curator tour with Sophie Goggins, Senior Curator of Biomedical Science, will also take place on the 9 April.

Mosquitoes might be the world’s most dangerous animal, but they are also a cool tool for encouraging an interest in biology. Dr Aidan O’Donnell and Dr Petra Schneider have been awarded the University of Edinburgh’s Tam Dalyell Prize for Excellence in Engaging the Public with Science in recognition of their work to help pupils experience being a scientist and improve teachers’ confidence with STEM. They will present the Tam Dalyell Prize Lecture on 6 April.

More Medicine and Health highlights here

STEAM | Where STEM meets Arts

The worlds of STEM and arts combine in this year’s programme for a selection of genre-defying events. Hear exclusive first readings at Sci-Fi Futures (8 April), a creative collision of science fiction and science fact, bringing together Scottish writers Martin MacInnes, L R Lam and Eris Young, and Professor of Applied Space Technology and Scotland’s leading space expert Prof Malcolm Macdonald. This exciting collaboration between Edinburgh Science Festival and Edinburgh International Book Festival, commissioned three brand new writings envisioning a utopian future truly living within our means.

Theoretical physicist and industrial musician Prof Bob Coecke is here to open our minds and ears with Quantum Music (10 April). Bob illustrates how the coming quantum revolution can be used to compose new kinds of music and will “play his guitar on a quantum computer”. In The Sound of Galaxies (16 April), an interactive sound-forward session, you'll listen to galaxy data and gain a deeper appreciation for the innovative ways scientists explore the Universe.

Can arid lands be spaces for new ecological world-making? Desert Future (11 April) is a film screening of Wanuri Kahiu's Pumzi and discussion explores climate fiction, environmental humanities, history of science and Black/Africana studies.

The Edinburgh Conservation Film Festival (19 April) is a celebration of conservation stories from around the world that will inspire, engage, and inform you about some of the many projects helping to protect the world's biodiversity.

More STEAM highlights here

Science Nights Out

Enjoy a series of unique and engaging nights out in the city this April with Science Nights Out. Awaken your inner detective at Who Dunit? (8 April) and experience a behind-the-scenes tour of the oldest medical library in Scotland while you delve into the ghastly and most extraordinary world of historic forensic science. Celebrate An Evening of Cosmic Exploration (4 April) at this intergalactic night out that's just for adults! Choose from a programme of quick-fire talks, interactive experiences, or relax with a drink.

Join expert astronomers at Dynamic Earth’s Planetarium Lates: You are Here (10,11, and 12 April) on a journey and delve deeper into the Universe than ever before. There’s cause for optimism with Planetarium Lates: Don't Panic! (17, 18 & 19 April) and you can enjoy your favourite science fiction films at Planetarium Lates: Earth from Above (10 – 19 April), including Gravity, Moon, Apollo 13, Star Trek IV, The Martian and Contact.



Brace yourself for an out-of-this-world collision of science and fact, as the doors of the National Museum of Scotland are thrown open for Spaceship Earth After Hours (11 April). At this adults-only event, immerse yourself in the Spaceship Earth exhibition, marvel at new works in a costume show from the Edinburgh College of Art, and ask what it’s really like living on the International Space Station when you meet Turkish Astronaut Alper Gezeravci.

Families

Families this year have plenty to explore at this year’s Festival, including with a special talk from NASA’s Dr Kathy Sullivan with Walk Like An Astronaut (5 April). Specially curated for younger science curious minds, this a family-friendly opportunity to ask an astronaut and eyeball an oceanographer.

At The Ornithopter (5 April), a pioneering step in human powered flight, a visionary creation set to change the course of human history... or maybe it’s just a complete disaster. A celebration of spectacular failure based on the myth of Icarus, this new work-in-progress is an intimate walk-through performance experience. At The Ultimate Bubble Show (5 April) Help Ray, International Bubbleologist (yes, that’s a real job!) and Guinness World Record Holder, on his quest to make... The ultimate bubble! This is chemistry as you’ve never seen it before!

At The Rocket Show (13 April) our backyard scientist discovers what it takes to build a rocket fit for space in this explosive family-friendly adventure. And at Incredible Inventions (6 April) discover how to design your own amazing inventions in this hilarious, interactive show with Blue Peter award-winner, writer and cartoonist Mike Barfield.

Beastlands with Jess French (12 April) will transport you to a magical world full of imaginative creatures with presenter of the BBC’s Minibeast Adventure with Jess and zoologist Jess French.

From hot cross buns to chocolate eggs, chemist and Great British Bake-Off finalist Josh Smalley explores the science behind our Easter treats in The Easter Baking Show (18 April). Josh also presents Mission Bake: From Bake Off to Blast Off (18 April) showcasing the wonders of space through the art of baking.



At the National Museum of Scotland learn how to use Scratch computer programming with a mini LEGO® rover at Code Your Own Mars Mission (11 April), or learn a new language not spoken anywhere in the world at Let’s Grow a Language! (14-17 April). Unleash your creativity at Your Robot Friend (15 April) by designing the robots you want for the future. Meanwhile Eye, Eye Doctor! (16 April) gives you the chance to be an optometrist and uncover the mysteries of how our eyes reflect our overall well-being. Or become an e-waste scavenger and make some amazing robotic musical instruments from upcycled electronic junk at E-Waste Scavengers (19 April).

Free Events for Kids

At Discover Our Science with The University of Edinburgh (7-10 & 14-17 April) meet scientists and discover what they’re working on in the drop-in space and have a go at being a scientist. Activities will be different each week of the Festival.

Calling all child scientists –the Festival is conducting a survey that aims to understand how children and adults think about conservation and insects, with prizes offered to those who take part in Moral Minds (7-10 April).

More Family highlights here

Partner Venues

There is lots more to enjoy for families across the city at Edinburgh Science Festival partner venues The Royal Botanic Garden Edinburgh, Edinburgh Zoo and Dynamic Earth.

At the Botanic Gardens, highlights include hands-on workshops, Botanic Labs, talks on Plant Power, Botanics Lab, events using LEGO® bricks to explore how plants thrive, and explorations of the incredible Botanics’ Herbarium. More Royal Botanic Garden highlights here.

Families can have a wild day out at Edinburgh Zoo with animal experiences, natural resource workshops and conservation events aimed at all ages. More Edinburgh Zoo highlights here.

At world-class science centre and planetarium Dynamic Earth, families can meet microorganism, marine and sustainability scientists, explore a nature nursery trail, come face to face with some real creepy-crawlies and find their inner palaeontologists. More Dynamic Earth highlights here.

Around the City and Beyond

You'll find Science Festival events all over the city and in some of Scotland's picturesque coastal towns. Let the Royal Society of Edinburgh (RSE) experts lead you on a free and exciting journey, answering questions on the possibility of life on other planets and the technologies of the future with Family Day in Space (5 April).

Discover Edinburgh’s storied history of theoretical physics in Higgs Theoretical Physics Walking Tour (5,7,12,14 April), a tour which guides you through the nooks and crannies of beautiful Edinburgh, highlighting places associated with extraordinary physicists who have called the Scottish capital home.

At Edinburgh's Veterinary History (9, 11, 12 April) veterinary Prof Andrew Gardiner and cairn terrier Annie treat you to a creaturely 2km walk exploring the history of veterinary education in Edinburgh and the links between human and veterinary medicine.

Perfect for all ages, dive into hands-on space-themed activities at Wonders of Space Family Festival (11 April) at Archerfield Walled Garden. Be sure to also embark on a captivating tour of the solar system along the Dirleton Solar Walk, stretching from Archerfield Walled Garden to Dirleton Village. Geologists from the Edinburgh Geological Society explore local beaches at Beach Explorers (15-18 April).

At Sustainable Skies (14-18 April), explore the future challenges faced by flight through fun, family activities with a guided tour of the Civil Aviation Hangar to find out more about the future of sustainable flight at the National Museum of Flight.

More Around the City and Beyond highlights here

Comments