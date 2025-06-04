ENGLISH AKO Comes to Edinburgh in August

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Inspired by the lived experience of being born in the Philippines and raised in the UK, writer-performer Jules Chan’s solo semi-autobiographical play explores the complexities of growing up between cultures.

Blending physical comedy, honest storytelling and character multi-rolling, English Ako follows Boy, a young working-class migrant born in Manila and raised in England, on a search for his estranged brother and, ultimately, for a version of home where both his Britishness and Asian-ness can coexist. Set against the backdrop of coming-of-age encounters – from playground racism and awkward Hinge dates to tense universal credit meetings – Boy transforms people in his life into beloved Shakespearean characters like Tybalt and Malvolio in a nod to British culture.

The play offers an unfiltered account of identity, self-acceptance, and cultural survival, candidly exploring the challenges and contradictions faced by those navigating dual heritage in contemporary Britain.

Writer and performer Jules Chan said, “This story is a funny, raw and heartfelt tribute to the immigrant experience in Britain, uniquely seen through the eyes of a working-class Filipino boy. It shares true stories of sacrifice and the consequences of changing oneself to be loved. This story shows us that regardless of where you are from, being Asian or English is about being proud of who you are.”

Jules Chan is an actor, writer and director born in the Philippines, raised in the West Midlands. Jules has worked across theatre projects including No Particular Order at Theatre503, The Visit at The National Theatre and BOYS at the Barbican. On TV, credits include Doctors on BBC, The Essex Serpent on Apple TV and more recently Luxe Vide’s SANDOKAN. As an artist, his work aims to highlight British East Asian stories and create stories that are expressive and push creative boundaries.

