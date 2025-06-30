ELON MUSK: LOST IN SPACE Comes To Edinburgh Festival Fringe

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



In a darkly comic sci-fi satire about one of the world's most famous men and the dangers of unchecked ego and limitless wealth, Elon Musk is en route to Mars aboard one of his own spacecraft with only the ship's AI, M-UTHA, for company. Just as he leaves Earth's orbit, a call from President Trump sends his mission, as well as his mind, spiralling off-course. Lost in deep space, Musk - played by Ben Whitehead, the voice of Wallace from the Wallace & Gromit franchise - begins to experience sinister shifts in his relationship with M-UTHA who becomes more determined to take control of her creator. Pestered by a Fly he just can't kill and haunted by apparitions of iconic figures from astronomy and science fiction, including Sir Patrick Moore, Musk's paranoia escalates and a standoff between creator and creation follows where only one can survive...

Elon Musk, the entrepreneur behind Tesla, SpaceX, and X (formerly Twitter), has long been vocal about his love for science fiction which began in childhood during a time when he was frequently bullied. One of his greatest influences is The Hitchhiker's Guide to the Galaxy, a book he has often cited as his favourite and one that helped shape his personal philosophy. In recent years, Musk has also made headlines as a senior advisor to President Trump and has repeatedly been named the world's richest man by both Forbes and the Bloomberg Billionaires Index, with an estimated net worth of $342 billion.

David Morley said, "Elon Musk found refuge in science fiction as a bullied little boy in South Africa and now he's the richest man on planet Earth determined to make his childhood fantasies of space adventures come true. Writing this show has meant juggling a mountain of material, and I'm constantly reworking it which keeps myself and the cast on our toes. There's something in this play for news junkies, sci-fi fans, movie lovers and especially anyone who wants to laugh at the awful men who think they run this planet''

David Morley is an Aria and Sony Gold winning writer and producer. His audio plays have attracted stellar casts, including Sir David Jason, Lesley Manville, Richard E Grant and Jon Culshaw. They have dealt with subjects as wide ranging as recent events in Trump's Oval Office, David Bowie's last few days in The Final Take, Boris Johnson and Michael Gove's Brexit rivalry in Michael & Boris: The Two Brexiteers; A Cold Supper Behind Harrods, and the truth behind Tony Blair's invasion of Iraq in The Iraq Dossier. David also co-produced The Hitchhiker's Guide to the Galaxy national tour. This is his first time at the Fringe.

John Nicholson is an Artistic Director of the award-winning Peepolykus, with whom he has toured the UK and the world for 25 years. He has written, produced and directed numerous productions for theatre, TV and radio. His most recent stage play The Time Machine was nominated for an Olivier Award. He returns to the Fringe for the second year running after last year's acclaimed Tweedy's Massive Circus.

An established voice actor, across gaming, commercial and audio drama. Ben has been working with Aardman animations since 2003 and is the voice of Wallace in their recent Wallace & Gromit productions, most notably in the Double BAFTA winning, Oscar nominated feature Vengeance Most Fowl. He returns to the Fringe for the second year after 2024's Theatre in the Bin.

Sarah Lawrie is an Off West End Award winning actress and theatre maker. She was nominated for an Offie for her performance in the one woman show The Good Dad: A Love Story in2023, the same year she appeared in political satire DOM. She has produced multiple shows at the Fringe over the past three years including Assisted, The Quality of Mercy: Concerning The Life and Crimes of Dr Harold Frederick Shipman, Lear Alone, Timeless, In Defiance of Gravity and Good Boy.

Al Orange is a creative multi-tasker whose body of work has reached across many different performing art forms including circus, physical theatre, dance, site-specific and immersive, music, video and photography. She has collaborated with a number of companies in including Tangled Feet. This is her second time at the Fringe following 2023's Dual.

Perfectly Normal Theatre Ltd was founded by Sarah Lawrie, David Morley and Richard Clemmow. An offshoot of award winning Perfectly Normal Productions, this new company capitalises on their combined experience in theatre, radio and television

Running Time: 60 mins | Suitable for ages 12+, strong language and swearing

