EDINBURGH 2O25: Review: TIFF STEVENSON: POST-COITAL, Monkey Barrel Comedy (The Hive)

Tiff Stevenson: Post Coital is a stand-up show that brings Tiff Stevenson's post-coital thoughts, and Google search history, to the Edinburgh Fringe Stage.

As the title suggests, the show is about the odd and hilarious things that go through Tiff’s head after sex. Throughout the 60 minutes, she speaks on a range of themes, from manifestation and manifestos, to relationships and entertainment.

She opens the show by sharing some experiences of what life was like in her twenties. Being hot in her twenties meant she could manifest many things, like being invited on a millionaire's yacht at the Monaco Grand Prix, and being able to dodge €70 drink charges in Monegasque nightclubs, unlike her male friends.

There are running segments about umarells and transferring her soul into a puppet. The show also delves into deeper topics like male loneliness and dementia. The segment on her father’s dementia is particularly emotional and touching, and the discussion of male loneliness is a genuine, heartfelt call for everyone to feel heard.

Tiff’s ability to switch between the more emotional material and mix it with the silly chat about farts and her crazy existential post-coital thoughts, proves that she knows how to creatively craft a stand-up set. She can whip any topic into a sharp joke that leaves the audience in hysterics.

Tiff Stevenson: Post Coital is a fantastic hour of bold comedy, delivered by a charismatic comic at the top of her game.

Tiff Stevenson: Post Coital is at Monkey Barrel Comedy (The Hive) until 24 August

