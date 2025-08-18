EDINBURGH 2025: Review: CAROLINE MCEVOY: TRAIN MAN, Assembly Roxy

Click Here for More on Edinburgh Festival

Caroline McEvoy: Train Man is an honest yet lively stand-up show at the Fringe this year. The show shares the story of Caroline’s younger brother who has autism. He loved trains growing up and even had a successful YouTube channel dedicated to them.

As you walk into Roxyboxy, Caroline is there to greet the audience. She has a wonderful and welcoming presence on the stage which sets up the heartfelt and honest show ahead.

Caroline is from Bangor, a city in Northern Ireland. Growing up, she helped look after her autistic brother. He loved trains and as he got older, he made a YouTube channel called ‘Train Man’.

Train Man is a sincere show but is very entertaining with witty jokes about the troubles in Northern Ireland and various Disney references. Caroline wears a jumpsuit covered in sunflowers to represent non-visible disability awareness which is a beautiful touch to her show.

Caroline now lives in London with her partner. She has an honest conversation about having kids in the future and the fears of bringing a child into the world who could be discriminated against like her brother has been before. It’s an eye-opening segment that balances the humour of the set with vulnerability, showing Caroline’s ability to switch tones without losing the audience’s engagement.

Caroline McEvoy: Train Man leaves the audience both laughing and reflecting in what is a brilliant stand-up show paying tribute to her brother.

Caroline McEvoy: Train Man is at Assembly Roxy until 25 August

