EDINBURGH 2025: Review: JACOB NUSSEY: PRIMED at Pleasance Courtyard (Bunker 3)

Jacob Nussey makes his Fringe debut with his stand-up show Primed where he shares stories from his time working at Amazon. With impeccable deadpan delivery that will have the audience in constant laughter, this is a standout set at this year's Fringe.

Comedy was never Jacob’s first choice as he admits being a footballer was his dream. But after dropping out of university, he needed to find a job. After plenty of failed job interviews, he finally got hired by Amazon.

Amazon isn’t the only place Jacob applied and worked for. He talks us through his misadventures at various job interviews and work experiences before landing his job at an Amazon warehouse.

His time at this job comes with many hilarious moments that had the crowd in hysterics. From theft in The Warehouse to ‘ZenBooths’ for stressed staff, and a cafeteria that felt like a prison canteen. Jacob’s nonchalant delivery of these absurd workplace stories makes for clever punchlines that the audience will remember.

This show is full of simple yet effective jokes, with many catching you off guard. Deadpan comedy can be risky for a full hour, but Jacob has mastered the style and maintains a good pace that keeps the audience’s attention the entire time.

Don’t miss out on Jacob Nussey: Primed at Pleasance Courtyard, it is some of the best comedy you will catch at the Fringe this year.

Jacob Nussey: Primed is at Pleasance Courtyard until 25 August

