EDINBURGH 2025: Review: DANNY O'BRIEN: ADULTING HARD!, Beehive 2 (The Attic)

Adulting Hard! is an energetic stand-up show where Irish comedian Danny O’Brien tells us about his attempts at buying a house in Dublin. It’s a fast-paced set and full of brilliant laugh-out-loud moments.

Straightaway, Danny comes on stage and breaks the ice by asking where the audience is from. Scottish, American, Australian - there were people from every corner of the world in the room and Danny’s natural, quick witted crowd work made everyone feel part of the show.

The conversational delivery was a stand out and made it feel like a chat with a friend in the pub, full of personal stories and great laughs. His stage presence is confident and natural which kept the crowd hooked for the entire set.

Full of personal anecdotes from his travels and seamless jokes about the housing crisis, the laughs kept rolling and the momentum was never lost.

You could feel the buzzing atmosphere in the room. There was not one dull moment in the show and the audience left genuinely entertained.

Danny O’Brien: Adulting Hard! is a feel-good show that showcases Danny’s gift for storytelling and effortless comedy.

Danny O’Brien: Adulting Hard! is at Beehive 2 (The Attic) until 25 August

