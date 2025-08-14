EDINBURGH 2025: Review: STEPHEN BUCHANAN: COLD MEAT, Monkey Barrel Comedy

Click Here for More on Edinburgh Festival

Stephen Buchanan returns to the Fringe with his new hour, Cold Meat, where he brings dark humour and well-crafted jokes to the Edinburgh stage.

Opening up his set, Stephen has a look on Wikipedia’s page for famous people from his hometown of Old Kilpatrick, which delivered an anticlimax of fallen First World War soldiers and a student crowned fastest Deliveroo driver in 2019.

From here, he spins his Google search misfortunes into comedy gold as he faces the struggle of sharing a name with a paedophile from To Catch a Predator. This makes for chaos in his YouTube comment section and gets some of the biggest laughs of the show.

Stephen recently got married and reflects on the oddities of getting married in a Catholic church. Additionally, he details his interaction at the travel agents whilst booking his honeymoon which came with staff misgendering him. For what was an awkward moment, Stephen has managed to turn it into an effortlessly funny bit.

Cold Meat is an hour of structured comedy that allows the audience to find hilarity in embarrassment and relatable comedy. Stephen's delivery isn’t rushed which lets the laughs land naturally.

Stephen Buchanan: Cold Meat is an understated, entertaining hour of comedy that’s bound to leave audiences wanting more.

Stephen Buchanan: Cold Meat is at Monkey Barrel Comedy until 24 August (not 15, 16, 23)

