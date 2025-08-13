EDINBURGH 2025: Review: ROHAN SHARMA: MAD DOG, Pleasance Courtyard

Click Here for More on Edinburgh Festival

Rohan Sharma makes his Edinburgh Fringe debut with his stand-up show Mad Dog. Rohan, a British/Indian comedian with an ambitious style of comedy, delivers his hilarious tech-heavy show. The audience is taken through a PowerPoint presentation as he speaks about his experience with racism, his love for British food and an abundance of Colonel Gaddafi jokes.

Rohan has a very charismatic personality which is made clear as soon as he comes onto the stage. He starts interacting with the audience right away, shaking their hands and throwing fake hair at them, all just to show why he’s the “mad dog”.

Rohan's technician, Dan Bishop, is also a comedian who occasionally jumps in throughout the set with his own punchlines. This was a creative touch to the performance that makes Mad Dog stand out among other shows at the Fringe.

One of the highlights of the show continued with more audience participation. He chose a man in the front row to guess which image showed him out of three Indian children, only for the reveal to be that they’re all the children of Saddam Hussein. The show is packed with audience interaction comedy, including a true–or-false game about Colonel Gaddafi’s love life.

Rohan believes there is a stereotype that if you’re a British person of colour, your comedy show should revolve around identity. That’s why almost everything Rohan says is deliberately false. He’s just here to have a laugh and put a smile on people’s faces, and that is exactly what he does in Mad Dog.

If you’re looking for a one-of-a-kind stand-up show, don’t miss out on Rohan Sharma: Mad Dog.

Rohan Sharma: Mad Dog is at Pleasance Courtyard until 24 August

