EDINBURGH 2025: Review: MILK ON THE SIDE: A BARISTA MUSICAL, The Speakeasy at The Royal Scots Club

Milk on the Side: a Barista Musical is a show at the Edinburgh Festival Fringe this year which was produced by Short and Sweet Theatre. It follows a day in the cafe with baristas Amy (Clare Roberts) and Casey (Emily Mahi`ai) who invite the audience to join them for a shift in their coffee shop.

When you first walk into the room, Amy and Casey are already cleaning up and getting ready to open. They're wiping down the tables, preparing the espresso machine, immediately making the show feel immersive.

The audience played a role in this show too as we were treated as their customers. Both Amy and Casey would speak to members of the audience as if they were taking their coffee orders, which was a nice touch to make it feel interactive.

The music itself was all ukulele and voice, making for a unique musical experience. Clare Roberts and Emily Mahi`ai both have incredible vocals that suit the style of the show. Additionally, they are both fabulous in their roles as well.

Amy and Casey both have University degrees, but feel stuck at their cafe job. They both try to explore other options, but aren’t quite sure where they want to go with their careers. This leads to Casey exploring other options and Amy trying to get past the first stage of her job interviews.

It is overall a fun show, but in terms of the storyline, it lacks depth. It felt like there were opportunities for it to push a bit further. That being said, Milk on the Side: a Barista Musical is a playful and cosy niche show that provides an offbeat theatre experience.

Milk on the Side: a Barista Musical is at The Speakeasy at The Royal Scots Club until 24 August

