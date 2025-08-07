EDINBURGH 2025: Review: MARC JENNINGS: BREAD AND CIRCUSES, Monkey Barrel Comedy

Click Here for More on Edinburgh Festival

"Give them bread and circuses and they will never revolt." This is the quote that Marc Jennings spotted on Instagram that inspired the title of his stand-up show at this year's Fringe. And the name couldn't be more appropriate for this show.

Throughout his 60-minute set, The Clydebank comedian takes aim at several issues from the cost of living to Trump tariffs, and effortlessly spins them into hilarious punchlines. The show balances the politically charged material with personal anecdotes of what life is like living at home and even gives insight into his dating life.

Marc is a pure Glaswegian comedian, and the Glasgow humour was a huge part of this show. With subtle digs at the English, calling for the return of 'young teams' and even questioning the existence of woke taxi drivers, his set is full of local banter.

Marc engages with the audience regularly and has a natural connection with them. His stage presence is confident and his timing is immaculate, which keeps high energy in the room from start to finish.

Don't miss out on Marc Jennings: Bread and Circuses. It is the sharpest hour of comedy you'll catch at the Fringe this year.

Marc Jennings: Bread and Circuses is at Monkey Barrel Comedy until 24 August

