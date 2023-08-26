EDINBURGH 2023: Review: I'VE GOT SOME THINGS TO GET OFF MY CHEST, Gilded Balloon

I've Got Some Things To Get Off My Chest runs until 28 August

By: Aug. 26, 2023

POPULAR

Video: Watch the Trailer For A LITTLE LIFE, Coming to Cinemas in September Photo 1 Video: Watch the Trailer For A LITTLE LIFE, Coming to Cinemas in September
Buy Two Tees, Get One 50% For Our Back to School Sale! Photo 2 Buy Two Tees, Get One 50% For Our Back to School Sale!
EDINBURGH 2023: Review: ADRIAN BLISS: INSIDE EVERYONE, Pleasance Dome, AceDome Photo 3 EDINBURGH 2023: Review: ADRIAN BLISS: INSIDE EVERYONE, Pleasance Dome, AceDome
EDINBURGH 2023: Review: GAIL PORTER: HUNG, DRAWN AND PORTERED, Assembly Photo 4 EDINBURGH 2023: Review: GAIL PORTER: HUNG, DRAWN AND PORTERED, Assembly

Edinburgh Festival
EDINBURGH 2023: Review: I'VE GOT SOME THINGS TO GET OFF MY CHEST, Gilded Balloon

EDINBURGH 2023: Review: I'VE GOT SOME THINGS TO GET OFF MY CHEST, Gilded Balloon

I've Got Some Things To Get Off My Chest is a solo show written and performed by Eva Lily about one woman's journey to try and get breast reduction surgery.

We start off with Eva, aged 13 trying not to cry in a changing room. This will be a pattern that repeats over the years as we see her doing the same at 17 and in her 20s. The style of bra she has in mind isn't the sort of thing that will fit her. She wishes she could pick up something fun in Primark for a fraction of the price rather than have to go to a specialist shop for a fitting.

There's some really interesting backstory as to how bra sizes have evolved over the years and how many things relating to women's health and well-being were myths established years ago by men. Another one that comes up often is BMI. It has been proven that it doesn't take things into account like weight distribution, gender, age and muscle vs. fat. Yet so many aspects of healthcare use it as a definitive measure. 

Eva takes us through the cons of having massive boobs. Clothes don't fit properly as sizing up to fit them in means that they're baggy everywhere else. Her back is killing her and she suffers from sweat rashes. So why does every health professional just ask her if she's sure her bra fits her properly? 

While this is not a dig at the NHS, Eva's show shines a line on the gender inequalities in healthcare. Her boobs are causing her serious problems yet the waitlists take years and the doctors are dismissive. She has to jump through hoops in order to get a referral to a breast reduction consultant and one of those hoops is to lose weight. Do you know what might lower the number on the scale? Reducing the breasts that weigh the same as three bottles of wine, a multipack of beer and two and a half bottles of spirits. Her story is a frustrating one but she makes it fun with a gameshow element and is a very charming host. 

Eva Lily is a gifted performer with an important story to tell. I've Got Some Things I Need To Get Off My Chest is an informative, funny and well-crafted show.




RELATED STORIES

1
EDINBURGH 2023: Review: LAWRENCE CHANEY – OVERWEIGHT AND OVER IT!, Saint Stephens St Photo
EDINBURGH 2023: Review: LAWRENCE CHANEY – OVERWEIGHT AND OVER IT!, Saint Stephens Stockbridge

Drag Queen of Scots and RuPaul's Drag Race UK winner Lawrence Chaney presents a mix of stand-up and lip syncs in her Fringe debut extravaganza exploring what it truly means to be 'plus-sized'. Her stand-up delivers, her lip syncs less so.

2
EDINBURGH 2023: Review: ALPHABET SOUP, Le Monde, Shanghai Photo
EDINBURGH 2023: Review: ALPHABET SOUP, Le Monde, Shanghai

Overall Alphabet Soup is entertaining, if a little inconsistent, and it’s certainly a lively way to spend an afternoon. The hosts have done well to put together a show of exclusively LGBTQIA+ performers which is something the comedy scene globally needs more of.

3
Claybody Theatre To Stage The Premiere Of Deborah McAndrews New Play SONG OF THE SYTCH Thi Photo
Claybody Theatre To Stage The Premiere Of Deborah McAndrew's New Play SONG OF THE SYTCH This October

Claybody Theatre has announced that this October it will be presenting the world premiere of Song of the Sytch, Deborah McAndrew's new play about secrets and subversion in the dark heart of the Potteries during the Second World War.

4
EDINBURGH 2023: Review: CERTAIN DEATH AND OTHER CONSIDERATIONS, ZOO Playground Photo
EDINBURGH 2023: Review: CERTAIN DEATH AND OTHER CONSIDERATIONS, ZOO Playground

The world is going to end in 80 years and two couples are deciding whether it’s still a good idea to have children. And then one of the women falls for the other couple’s surrogate. Certain Death and Other Considerations has a stand-out premise, exploring the very real issue of eco-anxiety through a fun, apocalypse romantic drama. The execution of this premise, however, falls a little short.

From This Author - Natalie O'Donoghue

Natalie has been covering for BroadwayWorld Scotland since 2013 and heads up the site's Edinburgh Festival Fringe coverage. Based in Glasgow, she covers as much as she can around Scotland and is a... (read more about this author)

Review: GREATEST DAYS, King's TheatreReview: GREATEST DAYS, King's Theatre
EDINBURGH 2023: A PIRATE'S LIFE FOR ME Q&AEDINBURGH 2023: A PIRATE'S LIFE FOR ME Q&A
EDINBURGH 2023: Review: BUFF, PleasanceEDINBURGH 2023: Review: BUFF, Pleasance
EDINBURGH 2023: Review: MARC JENNINGS: AWAY FROM HERE, Monkey BarrelEDINBURGH 2023: Review: MARC JENNINGS: AWAY FROM HERE, Monkey Barrel

Videos

Video: Watch the Trailer For A LITTLE LIFE, Coming to Cinemas in September Video Video: Watch the Trailer For A LITTLE LIFE, Coming to Cinemas in September
What's THE REFUGE PLAYS All About? The Cast Explains Video
What's THE REFUGE PLAYS All About? The Cast Explains
Peter Dinklage Plays an Opera Writer in Film Trailer With Anne Hathaway Video
Peter Dinklage Plays an Opera Writer in Film Trailer With Anne Hathaway
The Kid Critics Believe in Magic at EL MAGO POP Video
The Kid Critics Believe in Magic at EL MAGO POP
View all Videos

Scotland SHOWS
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Pickled Republic
Civic House (9/21-9/21)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# stark bollock naked
Assembly Roxy (Downstairs) (8/02-8/28)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Nobody’s Talking About Jamie
Underbelly Cowgate (Iron Belly) (8/03-8/27)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Bill's 44th
Underbelly Cowgate (8/03-8/27)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Dough
Pleasance Dome (King Dome) (8/02-8/28)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Pitch
Pleasance Courtyard (Above) (8/02-8/28)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Watson: The Final Problem
Assembly Studio 3 (3/08-8/28)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Unforgettable Girl
Pleasance Courtyard (Beneath) (8/02-8/28)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Bowjangles: Dracula in Space
Glided Balloon Patter Hoose (Doonstairs) (8/02-8/27)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Schërzo
Pleasance Courtyard (Beyond (8/02-8/28)
VIEW ALL SHOWS  ADD A SHOW  

Recommended For You