EDINBURGH 2023: Review: I'VE GOT SOME THINGS TO GET OFF MY CHEST, Gilded Balloon

I've Got Some Things To Get Off My Chest is a solo show written and performed by Eva Lily about one woman's journey to try and get breast reduction surgery.

We start off with Eva, aged 13 trying not to cry in a changing room. This will be a pattern that repeats over the years as we see her doing the same at 17 and in her 20s. The style of bra she has in mind isn't the sort of thing that will fit her. She wishes she could pick up something fun in Primark for a fraction of the price rather than have to go to a specialist shop for a fitting.

There's some really interesting backstory as to how bra sizes have evolved over the years and how many things relating to women's health and well-being were myths established years ago by men. Another one that comes up often is BMI. It has been proven that it doesn't take things into account like weight distribution, gender, age and muscle vs. fat. Yet so many aspects of healthcare use it as a definitive measure.

Eva takes us through the cons of having massive boobs. Clothes don't fit properly as sizing up to fit them in means that they're baggy everywhere else. Her back is killing her and she suffers from sweat rashes. So why does every health professional just ask her if she's sure her bra fits her properly?

While this is not a dig at the NHS, Eva's show shines a line on the gender inequalities in healthcare. Her boobs are causing her serious problems yet the waitlists take years and the doctors are dismissive. She has to jump through hoops in order to get a referral to a breast reduction consultant and one of those hoops is to lose weight. Do you know what might lower the number on the scale? Reducing the breasts that weigh the same as three bottles of wine, a multipack of beer and two and a half bottles of spirits. Her story is a frustrating one but she makes it fun with a gameshow element and is a very charming host.

Eva Lily is a gifted performer with an important story to tell. I've Got Some Things I Need To Get Off My Chest is an informative, funny and well-crafted show.