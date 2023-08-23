EDINBURGH 2023: A PIRATE'S LIFE FOR ME Q&A

BWW catches up with Max Norman to chat about bringing A Pirate's Life For Me to the 2023 Edinburgh Festival Fringe.

Tell us a bit about A Pirate's Life For Me:

So, the first thing to mention is that this show is an absolute blast! "A Pirate's Life For Me" is an interactive adventure comedy set on the high seas. I'm inviting audiences to become the crew on a pirate ship, with me as their captain. We embark on an incredible journey into a fantastical world inspired by various things, but mostly by my '90s childhood. I was all about adventure stories and mucking about in the garden. I loved pirates and their daring escapades, their rule-breaking mischief! The thrill! The reward! They knew how to have a good time and bend the rules, and that's what I'm drawn to especially after becoming a bit of a confirming goodie-two-shoes in my teens. The show is brimming with nostalgic references, some '90s bangers, and memories that resonate with anyone who lived through that era. I grew up by the sea, so it's also a tribute to the vast blue expanse and my deep love for all things nautical. You'll also pick up on my love for mythology and the fantastic tales that shaped my youth – like 'Hook,' 'Jumanji,' and 'Pirates of the Caribbean.'

Oh, and it's a quest! What's the quest for? Aha! You'll need to hop aboard to uncover that secret. What I can reveal is that every quest is packed with peril, thrills, and a whole slew of challenges. This is NOT your regular pirate tale. In fact, it might be one of the silliest things you'll ever witness. It's got that signature Monty Python absurdity – a whirlwind of ridiculous characters, pirate puns aplenty, and a completely absurd narrative that takes us across the seven seas. "No more cod liver oil, please!"

Are there prizes?

Oh, this show is a treasure trove of rewards and bountiful goodies. Every step of the journey guarantees a prize for each and every attendee. I don't mean in the sense like you've just won a fresh cauliflower on supermarket sweep. No, no, no! This is much grander, far more valuable. The prize I'm talking about – you can't buy it with money. You purchase a ticket, yes, but the true prize is something you already possess, yet might have forgotten. One thing's for certain: you'll leave richer in every conceivable way. You'll strut out into the Edinburgh festival's afternoon sun (or rain), chest puffed out, soul gleaming with a golden light.

How involved do the audience get?

Everyone is literally invited to get on board if they fancy casting off on this journey. I assign some people special roles and along the way get everyone playing along in this fantasy. For example, passing into The Ocean Of Outstretched Hands, "Brandish your finger swords!" "Summon the winds!" – you get the drift (boom boom)

Is the show accessible to those who maybe don't want to get quite as involved?

Some people like to sit back and just enjoy the show others like to get fully involved and it's really up to the individual how much they want to play in this thrilling quest. If a crew member isn't keen on jumping into the fray, that's cool. This isn't forced fun. I won't single anyone out or coerce them into anything. But here's the scoop: Every very human, regardless of age, harbors a love for play deep within. That's why I'm ecstatic about performing this show. The folks who instinctively love having fun are a great to have, but what truly excites me are the skeptics, the ones who seemed clammed up with crossed arms. But during the show I see their stern faces crack into pure, unadulterated childhood delight and wonder as they experience this show, like with this 50 year old man from Essex who was in with his wife a couple of days ago. So serious! But I literally saw the worry, melancholy and concern melt off his face and by the end his face was beaming. He even bought me a drink in the bar after. Extra rations of grog!

This adventure show, inspired by my obsession with piracy, the sea, and those epic tales of adventure is teeming with excitement and absurdity. If you're a fan of Monty Python or the Mighty Boosh's zany antics, there's no way you'll resist joining in. It's wild, playful, and an absolute hoot! Of course, if you prefer to lurk in the shadows, soaking up the merriment, but there may be something lurking in the Shadows of the ship already. Muwahaaha! But mark my words, you'll be itching to dive into the excitement.

What would you like audiences to take away from the show?

My ultimate wish is for audiences to walk away with a massive feeling of joy, freedom, thrill and a desire to dive back into the real world with a renewed spirit of adventure, and a zest for life! There's also that feeling of boundless mischief, the desire to have a blast and play around. It's the essence of being a kid, but here's the kicker: it's not confined to childhood. It's within all of us, just waiting to burst forth. I want people to embrace their inner mad hatter, their wild wolf and jolly jellyfish.

