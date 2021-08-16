EDINBURGH 2021: BWW Review: WILL MARS: MY LIFE'S A JOKE, Counting House

My Life's A Joke is a one-hour autobiographical comedy show by Will Mars performed entirely in one-liners.

The set-up of the show ensures that laughter is consistent. On the rare occasion a joke doesn't land well, Mars makes a quick-witted self-deprecating comment and carries on. As he points out, he's only done around 10 gigs over the last two years.

There's a little bit of good natured crowd interaction that goes down well. Mars is skilled with crowd work as well as his pre-written material. Managing to fill an hour with one line jokes is impressive from both the writing side and his memory for being able to reel them off.

While some of the material is a little dark, Mars delivers the content in an upbeat manner. So much so that it can be a little difficult to tell whether or not its true- which he insists it is.

My Life's A Joke is part of the Free Fringe and the ticketing system this year is that you pre-book a "pay what you can" ticket and then additional donations can be given on the way out if you really enjoyed it.

Will Mars: My Life's A Joke is at the Counting House until 29 August.