EDINBURGH 2021: BWW Review: TWO FINGERS UP, Summerhall Online

Two Fingers Up is a play about three Irish teenagers and the experience they have with sex education in school. Performed by Orla Graham, Sarah Reid and Shannon Wilkinson this is an energetic piece of digital theatre from the get-go.

In a Northern Irish school, the children are divided by gender and 'just us girls' go to learn about puberty at age 10. The boys are curious about what has been said, but they've been told they're not allowed to share. The information given out is patchy at best and questions are left unanswered. The meaning of the title of the play is open for interpretation as the girls metaphorically stick two fingers up at society and also explore female masturbation.

As the girls grow older, they only become more confused. The little sex education they do receive at their Catholic school is abstinence-only. The trio interact well together as they tentatively ask each other the questions that nobody will give them an answer to. Written by Seón Simpson and Gina Donnelly, they've captured female friendship beautifully. The girls navigating online chat forums, receiving unexpected nudes and a trip to Ann Summer's- all in unflinching detail.

Two Fingers Up is an extremely fun watch that also raises some serious questions about the quality of information about sex and relationship being given out to teenagers in Irish schools.

Two Fingers Up is available on demand at Summerhall Online from 6 August.