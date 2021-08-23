EDINBURGH 2021: BWW Review: IN ONE EYE, OUT THE OTHER, Pleasance Online

In One Eye, Out the Other is a theatre piece presented by Smock Alley Theatre and Irish comedian Tadgh Hickey. It tells the story of Feargal, a man who grew up with the ambition to be an alcoholic.

It's a slightly shocking statement to open with but the reasoning becomes clear as Feargal explains how every member of his family was an alcoholic. He jovially describes deeply sad events in his life- him making his first communion alone and his own mother being too drunk to recognise him.

It's implied that Feargal has some learning difficulties, described by locals as a "bit of a heid the ball" but it is hard to work out whether his strange behaviour is down to that or just a chronically lonely child being a bit strange. He lives in a fantasy world and imagines being friends with film characters and professional athletes. He mentions a girlfriend but Feargal is an unreliable narrator due to his wild imagination.

Hickey is a mesmerising performer and a joy to watch. Feargal's story is desperately bleak but he never loses his bright attitude. He spends a lot of time wondering about his own funeral and fantasising about who will give a eulogy. It is clear Feargal is a man who just longs for connection.

This sorry tale is extremely well written and incredibly emotive. Brought to life by an exceptional performer, In One Eye, Out The Other is not to be missed.

In One Eye, Out The Other is available on demand through Pleasance Online.