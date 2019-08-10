EDINBURGH 2019: BWW Review: THE RED, Pleasance Dome

Benedict has been sober for twenty-three years. His father has just passed away and Benedict is reading his will inside his wine cellar. His father was a collector and has bequeathed his wine collection to his three children. They are free to keep it, sell it or drink it.

Benedict is weighing up his options. One particular bottle was made the year he was born and his dad has written his name in pencil on it. The play is an imaginary conversation between the two men about whether or not he should drink the red wine. Would it be disrespectful not to toast his memory?

First written by Marcus Brigstocke for BBC Radio 4, this play draws on experience from his own recovery. The Red examines what exactly defines somebody as an alcoholic. Beautifully performed by real-life father and son Bruce and Sam Alexander, the pair work so well together portraying the relationship between them.

Taking a look at the culture of drinking, the expectations that people have and the idea that you can only properly bond with somebody over an alcoholic drink is fascinating.

The Red is an hour-long conversation between two people but not once does it drag. It's powerful in its simplicity and gripping throughout.

