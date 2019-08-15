EDINBURGH 2019: BWW Review: INPURSUET, The Space

In PurSUEt is a show inspired by true events about a Sue Perkins superfan who is sent to a therapist to deal with her issues around alcohol.



Sitting on a lone chair facing the audience with a box of tissues by her side, Eleanor Higgins addresses us as though we are her therapist. She justifies that it is hardly surprising that she drinks with the world in the state that it is in today and she doesn't see it as a problem.



Another thing she doesn't see as a problem is her pursuit of Sue Perkins. What started as an innocent crush becomes a full-blown obsession as she is convinced that the only thing that will make her happy is becoming Perkins' girlfriend. She follows her to book signings and live events and what starts as hilarious anecdotes quickly becomes quite concerning.



Higgins is a confident performer who holds the attention of the audience with ease. She balances the tragedy and humour well throughout. Her insistence that nothing she is doing is out of the ordinary is both amusing and heartbreaking.



At just forty-five minutes, this is compact and captivating storytelling about addiction and obsession.

https://tickets.edfringe.com/whats-on/in-pursuet





