EDINBURGH 2019: BWW Review: ARABELLA WEIR: DOES MY MUM LOOM BIG IN THIS, Assembly

Does My Mum Loom Big In This is actor/writer Arabella Weir's first solo standup show about the difficult relationship she had with her mother.

I wholeheartedly loved this show but I do feel like the jaunty blurb is a little misleading. It's an upbeat hour but there's also some sickening emotional abuse discussed.

Her Scottish mum was posh, and posh people don't like overweight children. Born at just over 11lbs, Weir was a heavy child and this bothered her mother no end and had a devastating effect on their relationship.

Don't get me wrong- it is absolutely hilarious. I laughed pretty much solidly the whole way through. Weir has a knack for not quite making light of a serious situation- but making the audience more comfortable listening to it.

Another side to the hour is that she takes us through the things she does to embarrass her own children while managing not to repeat her own mothers' mistakes.

Does My Mum Loom Big In This is an exceptional debut solo show from a warm and capable performer.

https://tickets.edfringe.com/whats-on/arabella-weir-does-my-mum-loom-big-in-this





