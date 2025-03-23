Discovery Made at the King's Theatre in Scotland

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



A historical discovery was made at a theatre in Scotland, at the Edinburgh's King's Theatre. A bottle was found after 119 years, discovered by Mike Hume.

Hume was taking pictures around the building when he saw the bottle in the proscenium arch at the front of the stage. Hume said, "It’s astonishing to think that this time capsule of history has been hidden in plain sight for nearly 120 years, silently bearing witness to the countless famous faces – and Edinburgh community performers – that have graced the stage of the King’s," according to an article from Metro.

There was paper inside the bottle that was dated from October 1906, which is also the yeare that the theatre had finished construction and opened for the first time. The paper listed everyone who helped on the construction, included architects, draftsmen, plasterers, and journeymen.

Since the discovery has been made, the theatre has been working to take the paper out of the bottle without damaging it. The bottle and paper will be put on display at The People's Archive.

To read more on teh discovery, click here for the link to the article from Metro.

Photo Credit: Mike Hume/SWNS

