David and Katie Bring Musical Mayhem to the Fringe in DAVID AND KATIE GET RE-MARRIED

David and Katie Get Re-Married makes its UK debut at this year’s Edinburgh Festival Fringe, playing Underbelly Bristo Square (Fresian) from July 30 to August 24 (excluding August 12) at 9:50 PM.

Created and performed by real-life former flames David Carl and Katie Hartman, this dark musical comedy invites audiences to the world’s most chaotic second wedding. With original music, questionable rituals, and an actual unity volcano, the not-so-happy couple try—again—to make their marriage work in front of a live audience.

The show is directed by Michole Biancosino with music direction by Jody Shelton, and produced by Blair Russell Productions Ltd.

Ticketing Information

David and Katie Get Re-Married runs 30 July – 24 August (not 12 Aug) at 21:50 at Underbelly Bristo Square, Fresian. Runtime: 60 minutes. Age guidance: 14+. Content warnings include audience participation, strobe lighting, and strong language.

Tickets (£8.50–£14.00) available.

About the Artists

David Carl is known for his acclaimed solo shows Gary Busey’s One-Man Hamlet and Trump Lear, which have toured across the U.S. and the UK. His screen credits include The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel, The Tender Bar, Divorce, and Mr. Robot.

Katie Hartman has appeared in High Maintenance (HBO), Search Party (TBS), and The Week Of (Netflix). She’s a writer, comedian, and one-half of the sketch duo Skinny Bitch Jesus Meeting.

Michole Biancosino (Director) is the Co-Artistic Director of Project Y Theatre and recipient of the Sir John Gielgud Award for Classical Directing. Edinburgh Fringe credits include Planet of the Grapes LIVE! and Yoga with Jillian.

Jody Shelton (Music Director) is a composer and producer whose work has appeared on Sesame Street, The Break with Michelle Wolf, and The Second City.

Comments