Daniel Sloss to Present New Work In Progress at Edinburgh Fringe 2022

Scotland's international comedy superstar is doing a run of shows to work up new material for his next tour of his 12thsolo show. Expect nerves, notes onstage and a lot of laughs, but please don't come expecting a slick, finished show. This is strictly a work in progress season.

Daniel was the biggest ticket selling comedian on the planet for most of 2021 with his show 'HUBRiS' (as reported in Pollstar) managing to tour extensively (and safely) despite the pandemic, and in many places becoming the first live event back after the global lockdowns. He's sold out six New York solo off-Broadway seasons, appeared on U.S TV's 'Conan' ten times, broken box office records and had his first book "Everyone You Hate is Going to Die" published by Penguin Random House.

His Netflix specials 'DARK' & 'Jigsaw' are streaming in 190 countries, 26 languages with the infamous 'Jigsaw' now credited with breaking up over 120,000 couples and cited in over 300 divorces world-wide (fans still bring their divorce papers for him to autograph at shows). The incredible 'X' tour sold out 300 live shows across 40 countries, with the film version (currently on HBO in U.S. and Canada) becoming the first UK comedy special to make its UK premiere in cinemas, with a nationwide release at Vue.

Daniel is appearing in Edinburgh's beautiful new venue hub, Just The Tonic NUCLEUS, right in the heart of the fringe. Run by locals, complete with large indoor, all-weather bar and welcoming staff, NUCLEUS is set to be a permanent fixture on the fringe landscape. Strictly limited season, tickets start at £10

DANIEL SLOSS on TOUR: DanielSloss.com

DANIEL SLOSS on NETFLIX: https://www.netflix.com/title/80223685