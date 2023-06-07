DRAG QUEENS VS VAMPIRES is Coming to Edinburgh Fringe in August

Stakes are high in this outrageously camp comedy horror as the gals behind last year's hit show "Drag Queens vs. Zombies" return to the Edinburgh Fringe!

Award-winning drag pals Kate Butch and Crudi Dench star in this Hammer Horror-esque caper, which sees them jetting off to Transylvania for the final of the Eurovision Song Contest. Their trip becomes a bloody nightmare when their sexy Airbnb host Drac drives a wedge between the pair, threatening their lives and more importantly, chances of stardom.

Featuring the pair's infectious brand of camp humour, audience interaction and fabulous musical numbers (including their own Eurovision single written by Nick Upton) this fang-tastically funny new comedy from drag collective Haus of Dench is written by Matt Stallworthy (As heard on BBC Radio 4 Extra) and Eleanor Mason (shortlisted for the 2021 Funny Women Comedy Writing Award).

For Drag Queens vs Zombies:

WINNER - Best Comedy - Buxton Fringe awards 2022

NOMINATED - STANDING OVATION AWARD 2022

NOMINATED - OffFest - Theatre Festival Award 2022

Drag Queens vs. Vampires will be performed as part of the Edinburgh Fringe from 3rd-27th August 2023 at Underbelly Cowgate, along with a two-night run of their previous show Drag Queens vs Zombies on 25th and 26th August.

Performance Details:

Venue: Underbelly Cowgate (Venue 61) 66 Cowgate, EH1 1JX

Tickets: £8 (previews) Tue-Thur: £10/£9, Fri-Sun: £12/£11

Dates and times: 03-27 Aug (Not 14,21)

Tickets and show listing: Click Here