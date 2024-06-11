DOWN UNDER: THE SONGS THAT SHAPED AUSTRALIA to be Presented at the Edinburgh Fringe

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



House of Oz, Assembly Festival and We Rally Creative will present Down Under: The Songs That Shaped Australia by Michelle Pearson at Assembly Rooms (The Bijou Spiegeltent), 1-24 August (Not 7, 12or 19) @8.30pm.

Down Under: The Songs That Shaped Australia is bringing the music that sprang from the gigantic nation and sent the fruit of its creative talents all over the world. It's 60 years of "I love this song!" rolled into one brilliant evening.

The multi-award-winning live music sensation direct from Australia makes its Edinburgh debut with a celebration of Australian hit-makers and songs that spurred change throughout history. Australian music is vast and varied. It captures the beauty and brutality of the land with storytelling at the forefront. Australian artists have always fought for change, creating movements and spotlighting issues ignored by governments past and present.

With powerhouse vocals by acclaimed songstress, and Australia's singing cook!, Michelle Pearson ,together with an incredible six-piece band, this nostalgic homecoming will have you on your feet with classics from Midnight Oil, The Divinyls, INXS, Tina Arena, Cold Chisel and more, while reminiscing about Australia's musical history and the artists' guts and determination.

Michelle premiered Down Under: The Songs That Shaped Australia at the Adelaide Fringe to a glowing reception. "Michelle's Voice Soars" glowed Glam Adelaide in a five-star review. With the home crowd captivated, it's time for Michelle to take the show on the road and serenade the Fringe audiences in Edinburgh.

Michelle Pearson said:

"Australia has a rich history of rock music traversing the last 60 years. Not only have these songs soundtracked our lives down under but many of them have also instigated social change, both at home and abroad. After a successful home season, we're so excited to bring this show from South Australia to Edinburgh and share these stories with the world."

PERFORMANCE DETAILS

LISTINGS INFORMATION

House of Oz, Assembly Festival and We Rally Creative present

Down Under: The Songs That Shaped Australia

By Michelle Pearson

Venue & Dates: Assembly Rooms (The Bijou Spiegeltent), 1-24 August (Not 7, 12or 19) @8.30pm

Tickets from £11.50

Age Guidance: 12+

