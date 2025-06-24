Cory Cavin Brings ENJOY YOUR MEAL to Edinburgh Fringe

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Two-time Emmy award winning US comedian Cory Cavin (Late Night with Jimmy Fallon, The Late Show with Stephen Colbert, Bon Appetit) will debut the immersive food and drink-based comedy show ENJOY YOUR MEAL, at the 2025 Edinburgh Festival Fringe.

In ENJOY YOUR MEAL the audience is served real food and drink while they watch a chef scramble in front of them, trying to hold it together and serve the final meal of his career. The audience is welcomed into the theatre space ("The Restaurant") where a stressed veteran chef ("Chef Wayne Swingle" - played by Cavin) struggles to impress audiences with a 5-Course Meal that goes off the rails course by course. As Chef Swingle continues to struggle and receive bad news about the operations happening in the restaurant, he does his best to appease his diners while serving them bits of actual food and drink, and filling them in on his life's work, passion, successes and failures, and hilariously striving to go out with a bang making this the last best meal he will ever serve. He's cooking for his life and trying not to boil over in front of the audience.

ENJOY YOUR MEAL is an homage to Cavin's love of food and the uphill battle restaurants fight to serve their diners, and the full experience anyone has when they walk into a meal where someone is trying to creatively care for you and everything keeps. going. wrong. and yet they keep trying to make it work. It's an experiential show where everyone in the audience will get to taste something - be it a drink, a dessert, a main course - and the Chef will give everything he has - including his oversharing unravelling life story - to try to connect with his diners. The audience will leave having tasted food and tasted the desperate ramblings of a man who just needs one more win, and they are his only hope.

Cory Cavin said, "This show is a perfect Venn diagram of my entertainment interests - comedy, food, restaurants, video, and interactive theater.

The show is about a chef who is trying to hold everything together but can't quite do it and in the end realizes his diners, the audience, are the only thing he really needs.

Food can bring people together while ruining the person who is making it for you, so here you'll get to see both things happen at once."

Cavin is a veteran of New York comedy and television production with a keen interest in food and restaurants and created ENJOY YOUR MEAL out of a passion for and years of experience working with chefs and food professionals in shows he created and directed. While working in food media and being part of its explosion online plus being a fan and patron of restaurants (he also watched The Bear like a million other people), Cavin saw how hard it is to run a successful restaurant and how much unsung work goes into the hospitality industry. He truly loves food, comedy, and experiential shows and this show ties all his passions together serving the audience (literally) a full show that is manic, engaging, and fun.

