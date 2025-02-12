Comedian Craig Hill Returns to Edinburgh Fringe Stage With WAIT 'TIL YOU SEE MY ENTRANCE

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Comedian Craig Hill will return to the Edinburgh Fringe stage with his brand new show Wait ‘Til You See My Entrance! Craig's back. Craig's front. Craig's everywhere! The hilariously cheeky, riotously effervescent fringe favourite explodes back onto the Fringe stage for a kilt swingin' highland fling of an evening. Performances run 31 July - 24 August.

There's no more waiting in the wings as Craig reveals what's behind the curtain! A guaranteed showman fit to bursting with gags and giggles aplenty.

Craig Hill said: “There's something so magical about the Edinburgh Fringe every year, and for me, it hasn't lost any sense of that excitement and anticipation - I literally, can't wait to get on that stage! “

Craig Hill is firmly established as one of the country's best-loved entertainers. Starting working life as a hairdresser /in Glasgow bantering with the clients, Craig went on to study drama at Langside College and acting at Queen Margaret College, Edinburgh, where his comedy characters and improvisation skills led him naturally into stand-up. A friend secretly booked him in for an open spot at The Gilded Balloon in 1998 and he was hooked! After regular gigs he was invited by the BBC to be part of TV comedy show The Live Floor Show alongside Frankie Boyle and Miles Jupp. He then hosted his own TV show Craig Hill's Out Tonight and his own radio show Craig Hill's Passionate Encounters. Other TV appearances include a spot with Carrie Fisher on Good News Week in Australia, as well as comedy show Spicks and Specks and Sydney Comedy Festival's TV showcase Cracker Night .

He has appeared at The London Palladium, at Glastonbury and hosted Andrew Lloyd Webber's Sydmonton Festival, BBC's T In the Park coverage and Montreal's Just for Laughs. Craig has had successful runs at Adelaide, Melbourne and Sydney Comedy Festivals (performing at the prestigious Sydney Opera House) and New York's Soho Theatre, hosted Vodacom Funny Fest in Capetown, South Africa and performed in Toronto, Madrid, Barcelona, Paris, Amsterdam, Brussels, Ghent, Athens and even as far afield as Estonia, Bulgaria, Croatia and Transylvania!

He has hosted Inverness' Hogmanay for several years and in 2024 Craig celebrated his 25th year at the Edinburgh Fringe.

Comments