Citizens Theatre To Reopen With Homecoming Festival And Community Celebration

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Glasgow’s Citizens Theatre will officially reopen to the public on Saturday, August 23, 2025, after a seven-year redevelopment, launching its new era with the Homecoming Festival.

The reopening celebration will include a vibrant community procession, public workshops, creative activities, and the world premiere of Small Acts of Love on the main stage in September.

“The Homecoming Festival is inspired by our fantastic new building which we know so many people are keen to get inside — but it's also about so much more,” said Participate Director Catrin Evans. “Whether it's your first time through the doors or you've been part of the Citz story for years, we can't wait to welcome you.”

The celebrations begin on August 23 with a community-led procession through the Gorbals, starting at The Barn at 12:30 p.m. and culminating at the Citizens Theatre. The parade will feature giant puppets inspired by the theatre’s rooftop statues of Melpomene (Tragedy) and Thalia (Comedy), community performances, and the unveiling of a co-created living heritage banner.

That weekend, the theatre will host an Open House on August 23 and 24, offering free access to the redeveloped building with pop-up performances, hands-on workshops, and activities on the main stage. From August 28 to September 5, the Homecoming celebrations will continue with bookable “First Look” tours, taster sessions, and additional workshops.

TICKETING AND PERFORMANCE INFORMATION

Open House and Festival Activities:

August 23–24 (free entry, no booking required)

August 28–September 5 (bookable events and tours)

Full details and registration

Main Stage Reopening Production:

Small Acts of Love by Frances Poet, with songs and lyrics by Ricky Ross

Dates: September 12–28, 2025

Studio Theatre Opening Productions:

Close by the Young Co – opens October 8, 2025

Making Your Mark by Citz Community Collective – opens October 22, 2025

Executive Director Kate Denby commented, “Our Homecoming year is a celebration of creativity, community, and connection. The Citz has always been a theatre for the people of Glasgow – and now, more than ever, we want everyone to feel welcome here.”

The Citizens Theatre redevelopment was made possible with support from the Scottish Government, Glasgow City Council, The National Lottery Heritage Fund, Creative Scotland, and Historic Environment Scotland, as well as individual supporters and community partners.

For more information about the Citizens Theatre reopening and upcoming programming, visit citz.co.uk.