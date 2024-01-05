Cast Set For I SHOULD BE SO LUCKY at The King's Theatre Glasgow

Performances run 12-17 February.

By: Jan. 05, 2024

POPULAR

Review: PETER PAN, The Hydro, Glasgow Photo 1 Review: PETER PAN, The Hydro, Glasgow
Andrew Lloyd Webber: I Had a Poltergeist in My House Photo 2 Andrew Lloyd Webber: I Had a Poltergeist in My House
Review: DORIS, DOLLY AND THE DRESSING ROOM DIVAS, Oran Mor Photo 3 Review: DORIS, DOLLY AND THE DRESSING ROOM DIVAS, Oran Mor
Critics' Pick: Natalie O'Donoghue's Best of 2023 Photo 4 2023 Year in Review: Natalie O'Donoghue's Best of 2023

Cast Set For I SHOULD BE SO LUCKY at The King's Theatre Glasgow

Full casting has been announced for the Glasgow run of I SHOULD BE SO LUCKY: THE STOCK AITKEN WATERMAN MUSICAL. Kylie Minogue will also digitally appear throughout the show as a specially created character unique to the musical.

 

Stock Aitken Waterman said today "Stock Aitken Waterman are thrilled to be part of this wonderful new adventure. To see our songs take on a new life in the world of musical theatre and working on a collaboration with Debbie Isitt and her talented team is so exciting and very special." 


Kylie Minogue said, “I'm thrilled to announce that I will be joining Stock Aitken Waterman in presenting the new musical, 'I Should Be So Lucky'!  It is the music that inspired a generation (plus my first five albums!) so to have all the SAW hits in this original story will make for a compelling, funny and heartfelt show.  Let's enjoy the magic all over again!”

 

Bringing together the West End's finest talent, the full cast of the musical includes Kayla Carter (The Color Purple, Bedknobs and Broomsticks) as Bonnie, Jamie Chapman (Nativity! The Musical, The Mousetrap) as Spencer, Jemma Churchill (Guys and Dolls, Nativity! THe Musical) as Ivy, Matthew Croke (Wicked, Aladdin) as Nadeem, Jessica Daley (Mamma Mia!, Les Miserables) as Britney, Gary Davis (Annie, Oklahoma!) as Big Mike, Melissa Jacques (Everybody's Talking About Jamie, Mamma Mia!) as Shelley, Scott Paige (The Great British Bake Off Musical, Made in Dagenham) as Michael, Billy Roberts (Rock of Ages, Titanic The Musical) as Nathan, Giovanni Spanò (Jesus Christ Superstar, Bat Out of Hell) as Ash, Lucie-Mae Sumner (Mary Poppins, Guys and Dolls) as Ella and Anna Unwin (Aspects of Love) as Olivia. The cast is completed by Tegan Bannister, Ralph Bogard, Elliot Broadfoot, Emma Crossley, Kade Ferraiolo, Sydney Isitt-Ager, Joe Kelly, Aidan Nightingale, James Willoughby Moore, Lauren Woolf and Louie Wood.

 

THE WEDDING'S OFF, BUT THE HONEYMOON IS ON! Head from the aisle to the isles in the official Stock Aitken Waterman musical featuring the soundtrack of a generation with music from pop royalty including Kylie Minogue (I Should Be So Lucky), Rick Astley (Never Gonna Give You Up), Jason Donovan (Too Many Broken Hearts) and Bananarama (Love In The First Degree). I SHOULD BE SO LUCKY: THE STOCK AITKEN WATERMAN MUSICAL features no less than 10 Number 1 singles and over 25 songs from the Hit Factory whose music defined an era. Ella and Nathan, a young couple, hopelessly in love and about to take the biggest step of their lives – marriage. Until it doesn't go quite to plan. Will they be together forever, or will he make her cry and say goodbye?

 

I SHOULD BE SO LUCKY: THE STOCK AITKEN WATERMAN MUSICAL is written and directed by Debbie Isitt (the hit NATIVITY! franchise), choreographed by Jason Gilkison (Creative Director of Strictly Come Dancing and Eurovision 2023), with orchestrations and musical direction by George Dyer, set and costume design by Tom Rogers, lighting design by Howard Hudson, sound design by Ben Harrison, casting by Anne Vosser and production management by Simon Marlow. It is produced by Ambassador Theatre Group Productions and Gavin Kalin Productions.

 




RELATED STORIES - Scotland

1
Review: THE BODYGUARD, Theatre Royal Glasgow Photo
Review: THE BODYGUARD, Theatre Royal Glasgow

Adapted for the stage by Alexander Dinelaris, the piece follows bodyguard Frank Farmer (Ayden Callaghan) who is hired to protect music superstar Rachel Marron (Emily Williams) and her son Fletcher (Kaylen Luke) after she receives death threats from a harrowing stalker (Marios Nicolaides). Despite a rocky start, Rachel and Frank's relationship blossoms amidst familial tensions and increasing danger. 

2
The countdown is on to Celtic Connections 2024 Photo
The countdown is on to Celtic Connections 2024

With just two weeks to go, the countdown is on as much-loved venues across the city, such as the Glasgow Royal Concert Hall and Barrowland Ballroom, as well as The Pavilion Theatre and Barony Hall, get set to welcome audiences with open arms for what will be one of the biggest capacity Celtic Connections to date.

3
SPECTRA Reveals Programme For Special 10th Anniversary Year Photo
SPECTRA Reveals Programme For Special 10th Anniversary Year

SPECTRA, Scotland's multi award-winning festival of light, will return to Aberdeen with a striking programme of free artworks and events that will light up the city from 08 to 11 February 2024.

4
Review: PETER PAN, The Hydro, Glasgow Photo
Review: PETER PAN, The Hydro, Glasgow

Following the success of ELF: THE MUSICAL arena tour last year, the same production team headed by the maestro producer Jon Conway are at the helm of a “supersize spectacle” with awe-inspiring special effects and lots of fun.

More Hot Stories For You

SPECTRA Reveals Programme For Special 10th Anniversary YearSPECTRA Reveals Programme For Special 10th Anniversary Year
Daniel Sloss Returns to Fife at the Adam Smith Theatre in JanuaryDaniel Sloss Returns to Fife at the Adam Smith Theatre in January
King's Theatre Awarded £2 Million by the UK Government to Make Theatre Accessible For EveryoneKing's Theatre Awarded £2 Million by the UK Government to Make Theatre Accessible For Everyone
Scottish Government Will Increase Culture Budget By £15.8 MillionScottish Government Will Increase Culture Budget By £15.8 Million

Videos

Watch Mandy Patinkin in Hulu's DEATH & OTHER DETAILS Trailer Video
Watch Mandy Patinkin in Hulu's DEATH & OTHER DETAILS Trailer
Photos & THE WIZ's Nichelle Lewis Sings National Anthem Video
Photos & THE WIZ's Nichelle Lewis Sings National Anthem
Wayne Brade on 'Black Joy' in THE WIZ Video
Wayne Brade on 'Black Joy' in THE WIZ
View all Videos

Scotland SHOWS
Adam Flood: Remoulded in Scotland Adam Flood: Remoulded
Monkey Barrel Comedy (3/16-3/16)
Catherine Bohart: Work In Progress in Scotland Catherine Bohart: Work In Progress
Monkey Barrel Comedy (1/13-1/13)
Sam Campbell: Wobservations in Scotland Sam Campbell: Wobservations
Monkey Barrel Comedy (3/06-3/10)
Vittorio Angelone: Work In Progress in Scotland Vittorio Angelone: Work In Progress
Monkey Barrel Comedy (6/07-6/07)
Alexandra Haddow: Not My Finest Hour in Scotland Alexandra Haddow: Not My Finest Hour
Monkey Barrel Comedy (2/17-2/17)
Ed Byrne: Tragedy Plus Time in Scotland Ed Byrne: Tragedy Plus Time
Aberdeen Perfomring Arts (10/02-10/02)
Ed Byrne: Tragedy Plus Time in Scotland Ed Byrne: Tragedy Plus Time
Perth Theatre and Concert Hall (1/20-1/20)
Vittorio Angelone: Work In Progress in Scotland Vittorio Angelone: Work In Progress
Monkey Barrel Comedy (6/07-6/07)
Vittorio Angelone: Who Do You Think You Are? I Am! in Scotland Vittorio Angelone: Who Do You Think You Are? I Am!
Monkey Barrel Comedy (3/11-3/12)
Ed Byrne: Tragedy Plus Time in Scotland Ed Byrne: Tragedy Plus Time
Alhambra Theatre (9/21-9/21)
VIEW ALL SHOWS  ADD A SHOW  

Recommended For You