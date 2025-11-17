Cast Set For FLORA - A NEW MUSICAL in Scotland

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



The full cast has been revealed for Flora, a thrilling new musical from Genesis Theatre Productions, which sees one of Scotland's most famous daughters, Flora MacDonald, step out of the shadows of Bonnie Prince Charlie and take centre stage to tell her own tale. Featuring an ensemble cast of some of Scotland's most exciting stage and screen talent, this bold new production makes its World Premiere at Eden Court (20 – 21 March 2026) before touring to Pavilion Theatre, Glasgow (26 – 28 March 2026).

Bringing the iconic Flora MacDonald back to life are Karen Fishwick (Keli, National Theatre of Scotland; Outlander: Blood of my Blood, Sony/ Starz), and Annie Grace (Macbeth, Donmar Warehouse/ Playful Productions; Shetland, ITV Studios/ BBC) who will each portray Flora at different periods of her life.

The talented ensemble of actor-musicians also features Alan McHugh (Restless Natives: The Musical; Outlander, Sony/ Starz), Harry Ward (Restless Natives: The Musical; Orphans, National Theatre of Scotland), David Rankine (Kidnapped, National Theatre of Scotland; Jack and the Beanstalk, Dundee Rep Theatre), and Lawrence Boothman (Mistero Buffo, A Play, A Pie and A Pint; Jack, Òran Mór/Traverse Theatre). Also joining the cast is Sally Swanson (War Horse, National Theatre UK & Ireland Tour) and native Gàidhlig speaking, writer, actor, and musician Lana Pheutan (Glan Fhèin, BBC Alba; The Chief, BBC Scotland).

Written by Belle Jones, Flora follows the epic life of reluctant Jacobite heroine Flora MacDonald as she is caught up in the power games of the men around her, braving imprisonment, fame, famine, migration and war in her lifelong struggle to keep her family safe. Seamlessly integrating Gàidhlig across its script and soundtrack, this bold new musical features Scottish Traditional-inspired melodies with a contemporary twist, created by award-winning composers AJ Robertson (BBC Proms; The Seven Sorrows, Celtic Connections) and John Kielty (Glasgow Girls; The Stamping Ground).

Directed by Stasi Schaeffer, Flora is whirlwind of ensemble storytelling that places this remarkable woman firmly at the heart of her own story, bringing her courage, resilience, and legacy to life.

