Cast Set For DO ALL THE THINGS at Assembly Checkpoint For Edinburgh Fringe 2025

A&E Comedy (Abigail Dooley and Emma Joy Edwards) have announced Dru Cripps and Georgina Peach as the “Fun Police” for Do All The Things which is coming to Assembly Checkpoint at the Edinburgh Festival Fringe 2025, with previews on 30 and 31 July and a full run from 1–24 August. The show invites audiences to embrace their inner fool through playful rebellion, surreal humour and riotous fun.

The Fun Police ensure gentle, friendly support as the audience participate in different aspects of the show and general silliness in character. They will be keeping a careful eye on proceedings, in particular any incidents of dancing without due care or attention, use of a concealed custard pie in a built up area and GBH (great big hair).

Dru Cripps is a 2 time British Comedy Award winner and Comedy Store Awards King Gong winner comedian, MC and musical mischief-maker who's earned a fast-growing reputation for their bold, slightly surreal and unpredictable style. Whether hosting late-night circus cabaret or commanding the mic in their own solo shows, Dru fuses physical comedy, original music and razor-sharp wit to explosive effect, with Time Out calling them “sensational”.

Georgina Peach is a clown, improviser and participatory artist who champions play, kindness and connection. With a background in interactive games, inclusive art workshops and cabaret performance, she creates joyful spaces where people feel safe to let go, join in and delight in their own creativity.

From the award-winning creators of Enter the Dragons (Guardian Top Pick, Broadway Baby Bobby) and Witch Hunt (Broadway Baby Bobby and Infallibles Award for Theatrical Excellence), Do All The Things continues A+E Comedy's mission to use comedy as an act of resistance and collective joy as a revolutionary force.

Presented in a cabaret-style, with tables, props and activities for everyone, Do All The Things is part show, part party. Expect anarchic fun, pre-recorded films, surreal character comedy and audience participation. Whether collaborating for prizes, playing a unique game of bingo, singing along, or getting hands-on with hilarious DIY tasks, the audience becomes part of the action.

This is clowning with teeth: light-hearted, but underscored by a deeper message about community, play and the power of joy in difficult times.

Abigail Dooley, one half of A&E Comedy said: “Following our previous sold out Edinburgh Fringe shows Enter the Dragons and Witch Hunt, we are ridiculously excited to be returning this year with a brand new show Do All The Things. The show is seriously silly, and messily meaningful. It's a blast of serotonin and it's going to be such a joy to connect with audiences in the greatest festival in the World! For the first time we'll be joined by special guests in the form of Fun Police who will be on the case to make sure everyone has a good time, plus there's a host of new characters, film, songs, dancing, inflatables and some very stupid wigs."

From the award winning idiots behind Enter The Dragons and Witch Hunt, A&E Comedy bring you their brand new show, Do All The Things. With a playful interactive twist this isn't just a show, it's an invitation to get involved, dose up on dopamine and soak up the serotonin. Part cabaret, part house party, Do All The Things is a celebration of commonality, an ode to the absurd, and, at its heart, a joyous middle finger to despair and disconnection. With big prizes.