COMMON IS AS COMMON DOES: A MEMOIR Comes To Edinburgh Fringe

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Fringe favourites 21Common return for a dance spectacular mashing karaoke carnage and feats of physical endurance with chucking out time at the Grand Ole Opry.

Using Western movie tropes, Common Is As Common Does: A Memoir explores how poverty and violence shape a man.

This is a deep and dirty dive into a family circle that more often resembles a ring of fire. Part saloon (full of crooner country classics), speakeasy (brush/scuffing danceathons) and bare-knuckle boxing ring (it's going to kick off!), join us in our Wild West sitting room with the ones who spit and the ones born to fight.

Featuring an ensemble of both professional and non-professional collaborators from across Paisley, Linwood and Johnstone, the show was originally presented over two performances in March 2023 as part of the Future Paisley Partnership and commissioned by One Ren/ Renfrewshire Council at Johnstone Town Hall.

The work took as its starting point the impact and lack of agency poverty affords young men and how exposure to violence shapes ideas of masculinity. Based on the actual lived experience of the collaborators, it asks uncomfortable questions about how we normalise violence in this age of rage and outrage.

Directors Lucy Gaizely and Gary Gardiner said: "We wanted to create a memoir based on lived experience that speaks to a large audience. How do you create a joyful, mesmerising and exciting show that looks so deeply at trauma and life's bullshit? We feel like we've achieved it with 'Common Is As Common Does' and can't wait to share it with a festival audience."

CREDITS

Directed by Lucy Gaizely and Gary Gardiner with Dan Brown.

Performed by: Miriam Baalke; Dan Brown; Neshla Caplan; Leo Convey; Minnie Crook; Gary Gardiner; Margaret McMillan; Cormac Myles; Carol Turner and Althea Young.

Associate Artist: Ian Johnston

Lighting Design: Benny Goodman

Stage Manager and Technician: Holly M Wright

Fight Director: David Banks

Executive Producer: Louise Irwin

By 21 Common

Venue: Zoo Southside (Main House)

Dates: 2nd - 17th August ( Not 11th or 12th)

Time: 12:30

Review From:

Tickets: £16/14

Content Warnings:

Age Guidance:

Running Time: 60 Mins

Part of the 2024 Made in Scotland Showcase.

Comments