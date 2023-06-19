CASTING THE RUNES Comes to Edinburgh Fringe in August

Performances run 2 – 27 August.

By: Jun. 19, 2023

With puppets, set and props made using recycled materials, Fringe stalwarts Box Tale Soup bring M.R. James’ chilling supernatural thriller back to life with their signature style of puppet-based literary adaptation. The two-hander pays homage to a writer considered the grandfather of British horror (inspiration for writers such as Susan Hill and Lovecraft), taking audiences on a ride through dark magic and intrigue, and further establishing the company as one of the go-to creators of classic Gothic theatre. Carefully crafted with tense original music, bespoke puppets, and a shape-shifting set, it follows the increasingly sinister haunting of an academic after he’s given some mysterious runes. 

Expert on the so-called supernatural, Edward Dunning, is a scholar and a sceptic. But when he crosses paths with the mysterious Mr. Karswell, his life becomes a waking nightmare. Haunted by something sinister at every turn, he must uncover the secret of the mysterious runes handed to him by Karswell, before his time runs out and the dark presence at his heels finally catches up with him... 

Writer Noel Byrne said: “Puppets have a natural magic and sense of otherworldliness. They can be charming of course, but they can also be unnerving and strange. They connect with the child in all of us and engage our imagination, and often what we imagine is worse than what we see. This works to our advantage in Casting the Runes - a fantastic example of M.R. James’ skill in building tension and dread, creating an incredible atmosphere. It's a rollercoaster of a story, slowly ratcheting up and up until the inevitable final descent." 

Box Tale Soup have toured extensively throughout the UK and abroad including: Lyric, Hammersmith; Home, Manchester; Everyman Theatre, Cheltenham; Broad Stage, California; Long-Fu Theatre, Beijing. They have had seven commissions from the Everyman Theatre, Cheltenham and two from The Clark Memorial Library, UCLA, and have collaborated with world renowned choral ensemble The Sixteen and Guardian Charity of the Year winners Music Action International. Their critically acclaimed shows have been delighting audiences of all ages since 2012. Past Edinburgh shows include Gulliver (2022, winner of Best Production of 2022 from ChrisOnTheatre), Northanger Abbey (2021), Great Grimm Tales (2019), The Turn of the Screw (2018), The Picture of Dorian Gray (2017), Northanger Abbey (2016) Manalive (2015), Midsummer Night's Dream (2015), Alice's Adventures in Wonderland (2014, Buxton Fringe Best Show For Families award), Casting the Runes (2014), Northanger Abbey (2013, Argus Angel Award for Artistic Excellence). 

Their 2013 version of Casting the Runes sold-out at Wilton’s Music Hall in 2015 before touring the UK. Its online audio adaptation has over 7,000 listens, and they have combined the two and created new material for their 2023 offering. 




