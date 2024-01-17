CALENDAR GIRLS Comes to The King's Theatre, Glasgow in February

Performances run 13-17 February.

By: Jan. 17, 2024

The girls are back – with even more laughter, more joy, more songs – and bigger iced buns! After opening to rave reviews this autumn, the freshly reimagined UK tour of the smash-hit production Calendar Girls the Musical, written by Gary Barlow and Tim Firth arrives in Glasgow next month.

Calendar Girls the Musical brings together a stunning cast of music, stage, and television stars. Baring it all in 2024 are Laurie Brett (EastEnders), Helen Pearson (Hollyoaks), Samantha Seager (Coronation Street), Maureen Nolan (The Nolans, Blood Brothers), Lyn Paul (The New Seekers, Blood Brothers), Honeysuckle Weeks (Foyle's War).  They are joined by Liz Carney, Colin R Campbell, Andrew Tuton, Jayne Ashley, and Victoria Hay.

 

The real-life story of the Calendar Girls launched a global phenomenon: a million copycat calendars, a record-breaking movie, stage play and now a musical written by Gary Barlow and Tim Firth which coined the term "craughing" - the act of crying and laughing at the same time! 

 

With unforgettable songs, every performance continues to add to the millions already raised for Blood Cancer UK and prove that there is no such thing as an ordinary woman. 

 

Following the death of a much-loved husband, a group of ordinary women in a small Yorkshire Women's Institute are prompted to do an extraordinary thing and set about creating a nude calendar to raise money for charity. But upturning preconceptions is a dangerous business and none of the women are prepared for the emotional and personal ramifications they will face as the fabulous and funny calendar brings each woman unexpectedly into flower.




