Boundless Theatre And Boom Shakalaka Productions Announce Edinburgh Festival Fringe Run Of PARAKEET

Boundless Theatre and Boom Shakalaka Productions today announce the Edinburgh Festival Fringe run of new musical Parakeet by Brigitte Aphrodite and Quiet Boy. The pair renew their collaboration with director Laura Keefe following My Beautiful Black Dog, which toured the UK following a sold-out run at Edinburgh Festival Fringe in 2015. The production opens at Paines Plough's ROUNDABOUT @ Summerhall on 4 August, with previews from 31 July, and runs until 25 August.

In Margate, an isolated teenager forms a band and finds her voice with the help of a gang of exotic birds. A musical about finding your flock and ruffling feathers, Parakeet is a feast for the ears, eyes and heart told through irresistible song, poetry and electronic sounds. It's time to discover the new spirit of punk: punk with empathy.

Rob Drummer, Artistic Director of Boundless Theatre, said today, "We can't wait to unleash this punk musical from Margate on audiences this summer. This is a truly Boundless show, a real celebration of being young in Britain today, and in Brigitte Aphrodite and Quiet Boy's truly unique hands will be a rowdy spectacular, full of heart and proving that empathy is the new punk."

Gemma Cairney, Boom Shakalaka Productions, added, "I love that Parakeet is going to the fringe - for me this show epitomises how uniquely powerful theatre can be. Theatre was my first love within the arts, so being a part of this production team means a lot."

Brigitte Aphrodite is a punk poet, musician, writer, theatre maker and feminist showgirl. During her formative years Aphrodite toured extensively as a musician, alongside artists such as Kate Nash and Josie Long. She is best known for her critically acclaimed show and album My Beautiful Black Dog; a part gig, part theatre, punk musical exploring depression. It sold out at the Edinburgh Festival Fringe and toured nationally. Through the Wellcome Trust a workshop based around the show was developed and carried out in schools across the country.

Gaz Tomlinson also known as Quiet Boy, is an alternative electronic, singer songwriter, theatre composer, performer and workshop facilitator. With over a decade's experience of playing in bands Tomlinson has toured the UK extensively, appeared at many major UK music festivals. His debut piece was composing, musically directing and performing in critically acclaimed gig theatre My Beautiful Black Dog. He is an Associate Artist at Hackney Showrooms.

Laura Keefe's directing credits include My Beautiful Black Dog (Edinburgh Fringe Festival/UK tour), One Million Tiny Plays About Britain (The Watermill Theatre), Turning a Little Further, The Lost (Young Vic), Used Blood Junkyard (Arcola Theatre), I Know Where the Dead are Buried (24/7 Theatre Festival), Guilt and Shame (Edinburgh Festival Fringe/Latitude Festival/Bestival/Soho Theatre). As Associate Director her credits include Mad About the Boy and Is Everyone OK? (UK tour). As Assistant Director her credits include Romantics Anonymous, The Two Gentlemen of Verona, Romeo and Juliet (Shakespeare's Globe), As You Like It (National Theatre), Feast (Young Vic), A Midsummer Night's Dream (Regent's Park Open Air Theatre), Salt, Root and Roe (Donmar Warehouse/Trafalgar Studios) and Roaring Trade (Paines Plough/Soho Theatre)





